2-Pack Mpow Air Vent Mounts, $8 with code WICWSA9I

You guys have undoubtedly seen (and probably purchased) these magnetic smartphone vent mounts by now, but why buy a 2-pack? My advice: Keep one in your car, and one in your luggage, because these are awesome for rental cars, and also work as handy phone stands on airplane tray tables if you want to watch a movie.

