Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Score Two Magnetic Smartphone Car Mounts For $8 - One For Your Car, and One For Your LuggageShep McAllisterToday 10:11amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAutoAmazonMpowCar Mounts12EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 2-Pack Mpow Air Vent Mounts, $8 with code WICWSA9I You guys have undoubtedly seen (and probably purchased) these magnetic smartphone vent mounts by now, but why buy a 2-pack? My advice: Keep one in your car, and one in your luggage, because these are awesome for rental cars, and also work as handy phone stands on airplane tray tables if you want to watch a movie. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Cookbooks, Charging Cables, Smartphone Car MountsUpgrade Your Charging Cables to Anker PowerLine With These Limited Time DiscountsBack In Stock: Lansky's BladeMedic Keeps Your Knives In Top Shape For $8Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply