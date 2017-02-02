Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Schedule Your Lights (Or Pretty Much Anything Else) With This $11 Outlet SwtichShep McAllisterToday 10:58amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeSmart hOmeAmazonWenTop4EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink WenTop Digital Programmable Timer Outlet Switch, $11 This WenTop outlet switch can’t take orders from Alexa or integrate with IFTTT like Wi-Fi connected smart plugs, but it’s far cheaper at $11, and can be pre-scheduled to turn on and off up to eight times per day. That means you can wake up to a well-lit house, never worry about forgetting to turn off the lights at night, and even deter thieves while you’re away from home. Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply