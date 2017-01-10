Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Saying Goodbye is Hard, But 40% Off Limited-Edition Products at MAC is EasyJillian LucasToday 3:44pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyMACMake Up1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 40% off limited-edition products When brands do limited-edition runs, it’s hard not to jump at the chance to purchase them. MAC Cosmetics is not only letting you buy limited edition and fan-favorite products for the last time before the disappear, they’re taking 40% off. How nice of them. Advertisement Here’s what to pick up before they disappear for good: Pigment - Nutcracker Sweet, $13 | Vamplify Lipgloss, $12 | Lipstick - Star Trek, $11 | Pearlmatte Face Powder, $16 Huggable Lipcolor, $13 | Soft Serve Eye Shadow, $13 | Trip the Light Fantastic Powder, $20 | Magic Dust Eye Shadow - Nutcracker Sweet, $11 Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Under Armour, Uniqlo, Ann Taylor, Ulta, and MoreActually Enjoy Your Skin In The Winter With Ulta's Love Your Skin EventToday's Best Deals: Star Trek Box Set, Cold Brew Coffee, Vitamins Galore, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply