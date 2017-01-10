40% off limited-edition products

When brands do limited-edition runs, it’s hard not to jump at the chance to purchase them. MAC Cosmetics is not only letting you buy limited edition and fan-favorite products for the last time before the disappear, they’re taking 40% off. How nice of them.

Advertisement

Here’s what to pick up before they disappear for good:

Pigment - Nutcracker Sweet, $13 | Vamplify Lipgloss, $12 | Lipstick - Star Trek, $11 | Pearlmatte Face Powder, $16
Huggable Lipcolor, $13 | Soft Serve Eye Shadow, $13 | Trip the Light Fantastic Powder, $20 | Magic Dust Eye Shadow - Nutcracker Sweet, $11


Recommended Stories

Today's Best Lifestyle Deals: Under Armour, Uniqlo, Ann Taylor, Ulta, and More
Actually Enjoy Your Skin In The Winter With Ulta's Love Your Skin Event
Today's Best Deals: Star Trek Box Set, Cold Brew Coffee, Vitamins Galore, and More