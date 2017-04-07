If your snacks or household essentials are running low, Amazon’s running two Prime Pantry promotions to day to save you a trip to the store.



First off, they’ve refreshed their selection of free shipping items, which now includes snacks, hygiene products, laundry supplies and a lot more. As always, just add any five items to your box to get free shipping, or a $6 discount if you have a free shipping credit in your Amazon account from selecting no-rush shipping on a standard Prime order. Personally, I’d be curious to try Amazon’s Wickedly Prime in-house tortilla chips and almonds, if only for the novelty of eating Amazon-branded snacks.

While you’re at it, if you throw in $25 worth of Easter candy, you’ll get an additional $5 off your box. Just don’t ruin your appetite before dinner.