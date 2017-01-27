Anker’s kevlar-wrapped PowerLine Lightning cables are some of the most popular we’ve ever posted, and the 10' model of the even more durable PowerLine+ is marked down to $15 today on Amazon in red, a dollar away from the all-time low.



Obviously, this isn’t a cable you’ll want to travel everywhere with, but if you want to be able to charge your phone or tablet while sitting on the couch, or if your nightstand is far away from the nearest outlet, an extra-long cable is exactly what you need.