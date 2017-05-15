Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Save On Some Of Your Favorite LED Desk LampsJillian LucasYesterday 12:55pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeDesk lampsEufy01EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalinkEufy Lumos A4 LED Desk Lamp, $24 | Eufy Lumos E1 LED Desk Lamp, $44Anker makes our readers’ favorite LED desk lamps, and now you can save $5-$10 on two different models (now branded under Anker’s Eufy brand).The A4 model has four lighting modes and five dimming levels and makes a great addition to any desk for just $24. If you want to get a little more bang for you buck, the E1 has five lighting modes, six dimming levels, and includes two USB ports.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Programmable Switches, Memory Foam, Anker Gear, and More Anker's PowerCore Fusion Is a Battery Pack and a Wall Charger - Get It For $22Schedule Any Light With This $17 Smart SwitchJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply