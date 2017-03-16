Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Save On Chevron Techron Fuel System Cleaner, and Get a Second Bottle FreeShep McAllisterToday 4:09pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAutoAmazonChevron42EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Chevron Fuel System Cleaner 20 oz., $7. BOGO with mail-in rebate. Not only is this bottle of Chevon Techron fuel system cleaner within $1 of an all-time low on Amazon, this mail-in rebate lets you get a second bottle for free. Just buy two bottles in the same transaction, and fill out the rebate form on this page. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Instant Shade, Graco Baby Products, Smartphone Camera Lenses, and MoreEarn Your Wings With Aukey's $23 DronesThe Official Xbox One Chatpad Has Never Been CheaperShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply