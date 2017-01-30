Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Save On Anker's PowerCore II, the Sequel To Your Favorite Battery PackJillian LucasToday 2:56pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAnkerPowerBatteryPowerCore221EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Anker PowerCore II, $37 Anker’s PowerCore line has reigned as our readers’ favorite USB battery pack for nearly a year, and its long awaited sequel has rolled out in the form of the PowerCore II. Grab the brand new PowerCore II 20000 for just $37. In addition to a fresh new design, the PowerCore II includes three high speed USB charging ports with a whopping 30W shared between them, plus dual 10W microUSB inputs, allowing you to recharge the entire brick in under six hours. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Belkin Surge Protectors, RTIC Coolers, Pet Supplies, and MoreControl All Your Stuff At Once With This Pair of Logitech DealsTake Better Selfies With This $9 Mini TripodJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply22 repliesLeave a reply