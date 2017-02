Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Makita’s XT218 hammer drill-driver/impact driver combo kit sells for $298 on its own, but today only, Amazon’s blowing it out for $220, plus a bonus drill bit set and bit holder, which would normally cost about $10 extra. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out.