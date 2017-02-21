Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Save Nearly $80 on a Makita Combo Kit, and Get Some Bonus Extras For FreeShep McAllisterToday 10:09amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsToolsMakitaAmazonGold Box3EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Makita 18V Li-Ion Combo Kit + Drill Bits + Bit Holder, $220 Makita’s XT218 hammer drill-driver/impact driver combo kit sells for $298 on its own, but today only, Amazon’s blowing it out for $220, plus a bonus drill bit set and bit holder, which would normally cost about $10 extra. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Anker Charging Gear, Logitech Gaming Mouse, Mohu Antenna, and More Your Favorite Charging Cables Now Come In 4" Sizes, Plus More Anker DiscountsThis Uber-Popular Chainmail Scrubber Is the Best Way to Clean Your Cast Iron PanShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply