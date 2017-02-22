NETGEAR Orbi 2-Pack, $330 after $30 coupon

If you take your Wi-Fi seriously, and can’t abide dead spots, NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy according to Gizmodo and The Wirecutter, and the two-pack has never been cheaper.



Before you get too excited, this is still an expensive proposition. And if you live in a one-bedroom apartment, mesh networks are definitely overkill. But if you’ve struggled to get a fast, reliable signal in every corner of your home, $321 is an all-time low by $39. Just clip the $30 coupon on the page, and use code BIGTHANKS at checkout to save an extra $9.

Update: It doesn’t seem that the $30 coupon is stackable with the $9 sitewide discount, unfortunately. That $30 discount is still a great deal though.



