Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Save Money On Gift Cards For GAP, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Old NavyJillian LucasToday 3:29pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsStaplesLifestyleGAPOld NavyBanana Republic11EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 20% off GAP Options card If you make a habit of shopping at Banana Republic, GAP, Old Navy, or Athleta, you can get 20% off this GAP Options card. Since it’s just a gift card, your savings will stack with any other deals or promotions the retailers offer as well.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Belkin Surge Protectors, RTIC Coolers, Pet Supplies, and MoreTake Better Selfies With This $9 Mini TripodSpoil Your Pets Even More With 20% Off Subscribe & Save Pet GoodsJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply