Not content to coast into 2017, Amazon just kicked off its first ever Digital Day, with tons of deals on, you guessed it, digital downloads.
There’s too much stuff to possibly list here, but a few of our favorites are below. Inside, you’ll find deals on albums, games, software, ebooks, digital subscriptions...if you can download it, it’s probably on sale.
I don’t suppose these deals are at risk of selling out, but they are only available today, so take a few minutes and buy yourself something nice.
PC Game Downloads:
