Save Big On Music, Games, Movies, Tax Software, and More During Amazon's Digital Day Event
Shep McAllister
25 minutes ago

Amazon Digital Day

Not content to coast into 2017, Amazon just kicked off its first ever Digital Day, with tons of deals on, you guessed it, digital downloads.

There's too much stuff to possibly list here, but a few of our favorites are below. Inside, you'll find deals on albums, games, software, ebooks, digital subscriptions...if you can download it, it's probably on sale.

I don't suppose these deals are at risk of selling out, but they are only available today, so take a few minutes and buy yourself something nice.

50% Off Movies and TV Shows to Rent or Buy
Save on TurboTax and H&R Block Tax Software
$50 Airbnb Gift Card | $35 | Amazon | Promo code AIRBNB15
$5 Digital Music Albums
Marvel Digital Comics Sale
Nicholas Sparks, David Baldacci, and James Patterson Novels for $4 or Less
First Month of Daily Burn Free, Plus 50% Off Your Next Five Months
PC Game Downloads: