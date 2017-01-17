Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Save Big on a Prime Pantry Box With Chinese New Year and Super Bowl DealsShep McAllisterToday 9:11amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsPantryPrime PantryAmazonFoodKitchenHome192EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Prime Pantry Promotions Amazon’s back at it again with another Prime Pantry promotion, and this time around, they’re celebrating Chinese New Year with a selection of Asian cooking essentials. Advertisement If you include $25 worth of eligible items in your next Prime Pantry box, you’ll automatically save $5 at checkout, no promo code required. Options include Sriracha, soy sauce, wasabi peas, udon noodles, and more, so go stock up, and save yourself a trip to the store.In addition, Amazon’s also running two separate free Pantry shipping promotions right now, meaning it’s never been easier to avoid that $5.99 shipping fee. Just add five select items from this page, or from their special Super Bowl snack page (the five can be from a combination of both), and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout. The best part? It stacks with any free Pantry shipping credits you’ve received for choosing no-rush shipping, which is an extra $6 in your pocket.More Deals Recommended StoriesKeep Your New Year's Resolutions Alive With Amazon's One-Day j/fit SaleTreat Your Neck to One of Our Readers' Favorite Travel Pillows, Now 20% OffUpgrade to Tri-Ply Cookware Without Selling Your Firstborn, Today OnlyShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply19 repliesLeave a reply