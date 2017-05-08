Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Anker has continued its inexorable march towards producing anything that includes a battery with the gargantuan
PowerHouse electric “generator,” and you can save $170 on yours for a limited time, the best price ever by $70. Readers have purchased more than 10 million products through links on our network since 2012, and… Read more Read more
I put “generator” in scare quotes because you can’t readily use the
PowerHouse to generate electricity, unless you buy additional solar panels. Instead, it’s basically a gigantic lithium-ion battery that can power everything from mini-fridges to laptops to televisions to emergency medical equipment for hours on end.
There are a few similar products on the market, most notably
Goal Zero’s Yeti 400, but those use heavy lead-acid batteries (the Yeti weighs 29 pounds), rather than lithium-ion like the 9.3 pound PowerHouse.
I could see using this thing as an alternative to a noisy gas generator for tailgating, or you could just keep it charged and at the ready for power outages at home. It’s definitely an investment at its $500 list price, but for a limited time, it’s down to $330, its lowest price ever by a wide margin.
$330 From amazon 3443 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission
Managing Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com