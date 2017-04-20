Anker SoundCore nano, $19 with code KINANK66. Silver, gray, and pink only.

Anker’s SoundCore is your favorite Bluetooth speaker, but if you need something a little more portable, they don’t get much smaller than the SoundCore nano.

With a sole 3W driver and only four hours of battery life, the nano’s not going to blow you away, but its aluminum construction looks fantastic, you can tie it to the outside of a bag, and it’ll get the job done for quick listening sessions on the go.

