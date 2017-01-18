Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Save $9 On One Of Your Favorite Anker Desk LampsShep McAllisterToday 11:31amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsANkerLumosDesk LampsOfficeLightingHomeAmazon12EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Eufy Lumos A4 Desk Lamp, $31 Anker’s Lumos line of desk lamps are is our readers’ favorite, and the A4 model (now sold under Anker’s home line, Eufy), is on sale for $31 today, down from its usual $40. The standout feature here is four different color temperatures at five brightness levels, meaning you can energize yourself for an all-nighter, or wind down with a good book at the end of the day. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Activewear, CarPlay, iPhone Cases, and MoreThis $22 Bluetooth Speaker Can Run For 30 Hours StraightGet Set For the Super Bowl With This $14, Amplified HDTV AntennaShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply