Anker SoundCore, $29 with code ANKSPK77

Anker’s SoundCore blew away the competition to take the title of your favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and today, you can pick one up for $29, the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday.

In addition to solid sound quality and impressive Bluetooth range, the standout feature here is the SoundCore’s 24 hour battery life. I’ve owned one for over a year now, and while I’ll occasionally remember to plug it in when I pass by a spare microUSB cord, it’s never once given me a low battery warning, and I use it a lot.

