Anker PowerCore 20100, $34

You probably know by now that Anker’s PowerCore line is your favorite brand of USB battery packs, and the 20,000mAh model is marked down to just $34 today, or about $6 less than usual.

For reference, that’s enough juice to charge an iPhone 7 about seven times, or a Galaxy S8 about four times, making it perfect for sharing during long flights, camping trips, or conferences.