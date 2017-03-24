Acer’s Chromebook R 13 is the touchscreen Chromebook you’ve been waiting for, and now it’s $50 off on Amazon, matching an all-time low.



$350's still a bit steep for a Chromebook, but you won’t find many other options with a 1080p multitouch IPS display, 12 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, and the ability to contort into tent and tablet form factors.