Everyone needs a good drill, so if you find your current toolkit lacking, Amazon’s got a great deal for you today.



$150 gets you a highly rated DEWALT hammer drill/driver, a battery and charger, a carrying bag, and a hardside “suitcase” that can hold the drill, plus tons of screws, drill bits, and other accessories.

The drill by itself normally costs $199 (with fantastic reviews), and the suitcase is typically sold separately for $40, so this deal is basically a $50 discount, with a great free case. But just note that it’s only available today, or until sold out.

