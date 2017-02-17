Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Save $50 On a Great Hammer Drill/Driver, and Get a Free SuitcaseShep McAllisterToday 8:51amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeAmazonDEWALTGold Box4EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink DEWALT Hammer Drill/Driver + Suitcase, $150 Everyone needs a good drill, so if you find your current toolkit lacking, Amazon’s got a great deal for you today. Advertisement $150 gets you a highly rated DEWALT hammer drill/driver, a battery and charger, a carrying bag, and a hardside “suitcase” that can hold the drill, plus tons of screws, drill bits, and other accessories.The drill by itself normally costs $199 (with fantastic reviews), and the suitcase is typically sold separately for $40, so this deal is basically a $50 discount, with a great free case. But just note that it’s only available today, or until sold out. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply