If you take your Wi-Fi seriously, and can’t abide dead spots, NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy according to Gizmodo and The Wirecutter, and Amazon’s running an insane deal on the 2-pack right now.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Save $41 On Netear's Excellent Orbi Routers, and Get a Free Echo Dot Just Because
If you take your Wi-Fi seriously, and can’t abide dead spots, NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy according to Gizmodo and The Wirecutter, and Amazon’s running an insane deal on the 2-pack right now.