NETGEAR Orbi 2-Pack + Echo Dot, $330

If you take your Wi-Fi seriously, and can’t abide dead spots, NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy according to Gizmodo and The Wirecutter, and Amazon’s running an insane deal on the 2-pack right now.

In addition to listing them for an all-time low $330, they’re also throwing in a free Echo Dot just for kicks. The previous $330 deal didn’t last very long at all, so I wouldn’t expect any different this time. For what it’s worth, my parents just bought this system, and it increased internet speeds around their house as much at 10x compared to a current generation Apple Time Capsule.

