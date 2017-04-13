Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen, $220 | Also available in black | Ecobee3, $199

The newest, big-screen Nest Learning Thermostat 3.0 is down to $220 today, a rare $30 discount. These go down to $199 once or twice per year, but if you have one on your wish list, this is a pretty good opportunity.

While Nest basically invented the smart thermostat market, many people (including myself) would tell you that the Ecobee3 thermostat is superior to the Nest, owing to its remote sensor that measure the air temperature at another point in your home. I also usually sells for $250, but it’s available for $199 this month.