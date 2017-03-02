Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Save 20% On The Trimmer Designed Specifically For Self-HaircutsShep McAllisterToday 3:37pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHaircutGroomingAmazonRemingtonLifestyle43EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink REmington Shortcut Pro Haircut Kit, $46 after 20% coupon If you’re enough of a daredevil to give yourself a haircut, Remington’s Shortcut Pro makes the process as simple as possible.For $46 (after a 20% coupon), the Shortcut Pro can run for 40 minutes on its built-in lithium-ion battery, and includes nine different length combs to customize your look. And unlike most electric trimmers, it’s shaped like a puck, rather than a wand, which makes it much easier to maneuver around the back of your own head. Just note that you won’t see the deal price until checkout. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: String Lights, Chef's Knife, Resident Evil, and MoreTarget's Taking An Extra 25% Off Hundreds of Kitchen AppliancesGrab a Non-Slip Contigo Travel Mug For As Little As $9Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply