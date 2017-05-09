If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the month-old Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 down to $99 today, or $20 less than usual.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Save $20 On the Newest Instant Pot, and Never Cook the Same Way Again
If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the month-old Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 down to $99 today, or $20 less than usual.