Philips HF3500 Wake-Up Light, $50 after $20 coupon

While there is a Vansky wake-up light on sale for $36 today, if you’d prefer a name-brand model, the Philips HF3500 is on sale for $50 right now, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to clip the $20 coupon, and note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: String Lights, Tool Set, Survival Grenade
Cool Down During This Balmy February With Cuisinart's Popular Frozen Dessert Maker
The Price of One of Your Favorite Toilet Papers Is Circling the Drain