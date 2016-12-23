Save 20% On Anker's Brand New PowerCore II, the Sequel To Your Favorite Battery PackShep McAllisterYesterday 12:29pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAnkerPowerTechPowerCoreUSB Battery PacksAmazon181EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Anker PowerCore II, $35 with code A1273011 Anker’s PowerCore line has reigned as our readers’ favorite USB battery pack for nearly a year, and its long awaited sequel is now rolling out in the form of the PowerCore II. Today only, you can save 20% on the brand new PowerCore II 20000 with promo code A1273011, bringing it down to $35. In addition to a fresh new design, the PowerCore II includes three high speed USB charging ports with a whopping 30W shared between them, plus dual 10W microUSB inputs, allowing you to recharge the entire brick in under six hours.Unfortunately, it won’t arrive in time for Christmas, but it can be your devices’ new best friend in 2017. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Hoverboard, Yeti Microphone, French Press, and MoreThis Discounted Aukey Surge Protector Can Also Charge Your Mobile DevicesThis Discounted Hoverboard Won't Blow Up and Kill YouShep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply18 repliesLeave a reply