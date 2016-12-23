Anker PowerCore II, $35 with code A1273011

Anker’s PowerCore line has reigned as our readers’ favorite USB battery pack for nearly a year, and its long awaited sequel is now rolling out in the form of the PowerCore II.



Today only, you can save 20% on the brand new PowerCore II 20000 with promo code A1273011, bringing it down to $35. In addition to a fresh new design, the PowerCore II includes three high speed USB charging ports with a whopping 30W shared between them, plus dual 10W microUSB inputs, allowing you to recharge the entire brick in under six hours.

Unfortunately, it won’t arrive in time for Christmas, but it can be your devices’ new best friend in 2017.