Rain-X’s water repellency wiper blades don’t just push water off your windshield; they actively coat it with a water repelling formula that causes water to bead up and slide off. For a limited time, Amazon’s taking 15% off every size blade that they sell, with the discount shown at checkout.

Advertisement

Note: If you aren’t seeing the discount, make sure the listing is shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly, not a third party seller.