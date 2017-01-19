Anker PowerCore Speed 10000 Battery Pack, $25 with code ANKSPEED | Anker PowerPort Speed 4, $27 | Anker PowerDrive+ 1, $11 with code ANKPU001

Anker makes basically all of our readers’ favorite charging gear, and if you have any Quick Charge 3.0-compatible devices in your repertoire, you can save 15% on several different chargers today.

Need charging cables to go with them? Here’s a 5-pack of Anker PowerLines for $11.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: 4K Samsung, Cordless Vacuum, Wireless Headphones, and More
This Cordless and Compact LED Work Light Can Also Charge Your Phone
Cook Halfway Decent Bacon In Seconds With This $10 Microwave Tray