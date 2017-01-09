DJI’s Mavic Pro is shockingly smart, totally portable...and nearly impossible to find. But B&H has it up for preorder today as part of a $1200 bundle, with limited quantities.



That’s $200 more than the MSRP of the drone by itself, but it includes a carrying bag, a car charger, extra propellors, and most importantly, two spare batteries. DJI charges $1300 for the same bundle, so this qualifies as the first deal we’ve seen on the drone that everyone seems to want. Plus, you’ll only pay sales tax in New York.

