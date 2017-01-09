Save $100 On the DJI Mavic Pro, Plus Two Spare Batteries and MoreShep McAllisterToday 9:17amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsB&HDJIDronesPhotographyTech21EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink DJI Mavic Pro Fly More Bundle, $1200 DJI’s Mavic Pro is shockingly smart, totally portable...and nearly impossible to find. But B&H has it up for preorder today as part of a $1200 bundle, with limited quantities. That’s $200 more than the MSRP of the drone by itself, but it includes a carrying bag, a car charger, extra propellors, and most importantly, two spare batteries. DJI charges $1300 for the same bundle, so this qualifies as the first deal we’ve seen on the drone that everyone seems to want. Plus, you’ll only pay sales tax in New York.More Deals Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply