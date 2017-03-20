Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Save $10 On Your Next Gap Order With a Discounted Gift Card, Plus 40% SitewideShep McAllisterToday 12:48pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsGapEbayGift CardsApparelLifestyle1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink $100 Banana Republic/Gap/Old Navy/Athleta Gift Card, $90 If you make a habit of shopping at Banana Republic, GAP, Old Navy, or Athleta, you can get $10 off your next purchase with this discounted gift card (it’s branded as a Banana Republic gift card, but it’ll work at any Gap-brand store). Advertisement Since it’s just a gift card, your savings will stack with any other deals or promotions the retailers offer as well, which is good, since Gap is taking 40% off their entire site right now with promo code SPRING. The gift card includes fast email delivery, so you’ll be able to take advantage of both deals today.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: $30 Off Professional Cleaning, Men's Suiting, PC Parts Gold Box, and MoreRefill Your iTunes Balance At a 15% DiscountOutfit Two Toilets With OxyLED's New Motion Lights For $14Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com