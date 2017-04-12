TP-Link Multicolor Smart Bulb, $40 with code LB130

TP-Link has been quietly assembling an impressive coterie of smart home gadgets for awhile now, but their Philips Hue competitor might be their most impressive gadget yet.



While the TP-Link smart bulb lacks IFTTT support and Hue’s massive ecosystem of apps, you can still control it via the Kasa app, or with an Amazon Echo. And unlike Hue, you don’t need a hub to control them; they connect directly to your router.

Amazon today added the ability to control the bulbs’ color with your voice (rather than just its brightness level), and TP-Link’s celebrating the new functionality with a $10 discount. Just use promo code LB130 at checkout to get it for $40.