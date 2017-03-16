Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Save $10 on the simplehuman's Customizable Shower CaddyShep McAllisterToday 12:56pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeAmazonSimplehumanShowerBathroom2EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink simplehuman Shower Caddy, $30 If you think all shower caddies are the same, you obviously haven’t seen simplehuman’s.The shelves on this model can adjust up, down, and even sideways to make room for all of your grooming equipment, plus it includes two razor hooks on the side, and even dual suction cups to accommodate for uneven shower tiles. That’s a lot thought put into a household item that you’ve never thought about, and it’s $10 off today on Amazon. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Instant Shade, Graco Baby Products, Smartphone Camera Lenses, and MoreCook Dinner While You're At Work With Amazon's Top-Selling Slow CookerEnjoy the Spring Weather With This Patio-Friendly Infrared GrillShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply