DEWALT 20V Drill + Bit Kit or Tool Box, $89

It must be home improvement season, because Amazon’s been coming hard with the tool deals.

Update: The combo with the bit kit sold out, but the tool box combo (which actually represented a larger discount) is still available.

Today, $89 gets you a 20V DEWALT Li-ion drill driver with either a 40 piece bit kit or a tool box. The drill is actually Amazon’s top seller, carries a 4.6 star rating, and currently sells for $99. So basically you’ll be saving $10, and getting a bonus extra of your choice. Just note that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

