Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Save $10 On Amazon's Already-Stupid-Cheap Fire Tablet, and Get Some Free AccessoriesShep McAllisterToday 8:58amFiled to: Kinja Deals 16GB Fire Tablet Essentials Bundle, $60 with code FIREBUNDLE Amazon's Fire Tablet doesn't exactly feature bleeding edge technology, but hey, it's a perfectly good portable TV screen and web browser for like $50. Today, you can get the upgraded 16GB version (which retails for $70), a case, and a screen protector all for $60 with promo code FIREBUNDLE. Yes, that's $10 less than you'd normally spend on the tablet by itself.