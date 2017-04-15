A refurbished Lenovo Yoga Ultrabook, a vacuum that also mops your floors, and a 128GB microSD card lead off Saturday’s best deals.

Refurb Lenovo Yoga 700-11ISK, $380

If portability trumps power in your hunt for a laptop, this refurbished Lenovo Yoga is a hell of a deal. $380 gets you essentially the Windows equivalent of Apple’s 12" MacBook, with a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel Core M low power processor.

3M Precise Mouse Pad, $7

3M’s Precise mouse pad sticks to your desk to avoid slippage, and features a special printed pattern that 3M claims will improve your optical mouse’s battery life. It sounds like snake oil, but it boasts a 4.4 star review average from over 1,000 customers, so it might be worth a try.

iPazzPort Mini Handheld Keyboard, $12

This tiny wireless keyboard and trackpad works with any device that accepts USB wireless keyboards, including most game consoles, home theater PCs, and even some smart TVs. I wouldn’t want to write an essay with the thing, but it would sure beat typing your Netflix password with a joystick and onscreen keyboard.

Aukey 4-USB/2-AC outlet adapter, $16 with code AUKEHUB1

$16 is about what you’d expect to pay for a 4-port USB charging hub, but this Aukey model also comes with two AC outlets, so your lamps and laptops don’t have to go hungry.

For a more traditional power strip, try this model, which includes four AC outlets and four USBs, plus a 5' extension cable.

SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Card, $33

Need a lot of extra storage for your Nintendo Switch or action cam? The advent of 200GB+ cards means that 128GB cards, which until relatively recently sold in the $60-$80 range, are finally inching towards affordability.

Three Amazon Echo Dots, $130 with code DOT3PACK

Amazon’s Alexa is basically the operating system of the home, but to fully appreciate it, you need to scatter Echoes and Echo Dots around your house until they can basically hear your from anywhere. If you’re ready to fully commit, Amazon’s offering a solid discount on the already-affordable Echo Dot when you buy three.

This was initially supposed to be a one-week promotion, but it seems Amazon’s extended the deal at least through April 25.

To get the deal, just add three Dots to your cart, and use promo code DOT3PACK at checkout. The $130 you’ll spend is, somewhat incredibly, $50 less than a single full-sized Amazon Echo. The Dots’ speakers obviously aren’t as good, but you can plug them in or pair them over Bluetooth to any other speaker you have lying around, which makes them perfect little omnipotent, voice-activated Music streamers.

iPad 32GB, $299

Apple’s newest iPad is mostly notable for being cheap (by Apple standards), and Staples is making it even more enticing with an extra $30 discount. But be warned, it seems that the only one they have in stock is the 32GB Space Grey.

TP-Link Archer C7, $80 after $10 coupon

While mesh routers have broken through in 2016, the Wirecutter-recommended TP-Link Archer C7 though is one of the best “traditional” routers you can get, and it’ll only cost you $80 today after you clip the $10 coupon on the page. We’ve seen it a little bit lower a few times in the last few months, but that’s still a solid price if you’re sick of videos buffering at home.

Anker Selfie Stick, $8 with code BEST7160

Selfie sticks are still a thing, much to my personal dismay, so if you really have to have one, here’s an $8 deal on Anker’s. This one relies on a headphone jack connection for shutter control, rather than Bluetooth, which I think is actually preferable (assuming your phone has a headphone jack). It’s one less thing to keep charged, and you won’t have to fiddle around in the Bluetooth menu on your phone, which is basically the seventh circle of hell.

SoundPeats Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, $39 with code SSW39MZ5 | SoundPeats Wireless Earbuds, $35 with code PJAYDX5E

Apple may have popularized truly wireless headphones, but for more affordable options are finally starting to come to market.

Today you can choose from two true wireless earbud models from SoundPeats. The cheaper $35 model looks exactly like the Axgio Dash headphones I wrote about here, which enjoy a solid six hours battery life, but include no charging case, meaning you’ll have to plug them in to a microUSB cable once the batteries die.

For just $4 more though, you can opt for smaller earbuds that do come with a convenient charging case. They’ll only last half as long as the cheaper earbuds while untethered, but the case can fully recharge them in an hour, and has enough capacity for three charging cycles. Plus, it means you’ll only have to plug one thing in, instead of two.

Inateck HDD/SSD Enclosure, $11 with code 3ZNBOI4L

External enclosures can turn your old SSDs and hard drives into useful external storage, and this $11 option from Inateck is about as inexpensive as they get. If you happen to own a PS4 and still haven’t picked out an external drive, you could use this to build your own.

LG 49UJ7700 4K TV, $579

If 49" is big enough for your needs, you’d be hard pressed to find a better TV deal than this. The LG 49UJ7700 includes a 4K panel, Dolby Vision HDR (the good one), and even an IPS screen for better viewing angles. $579 is over $200 less than you’ll find it elsewhere, but we don’t expect it to last long.

Aukey USB-C/Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger, $9 with code PGR948US

This $9 Aukey car charger includes both Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB-C port, making it one of the most forward-looking car chargers out there. This would be an amazing price for a charger with just one of those features, so to get them both for under $10 is pretty remarkable.

Anker SoundBuds Slim, $22 with code BEST3235

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version is back down to its all-time low price.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

3-Pack Anker PowerLine Lightning Cables, $20

Since you named Anker’s kevlar-lined PowerLine cables as your favorite Lightning cables, the company has come out with the nylon-braided PowerLine+ collection, and the lifetime warrantied PowerLine IIs. But the originals are still way better than the crappy cable Apple includes in the box, and today, you can get three of them for the same price Apple charges for one.

AmazonBasics Packing Cubes, $11

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this highly-rated set of four from AmazonBasics is only $11 today in any color you’d like, as long as it’s green. That’s less than half the usual price, and a great deal for anyone that travels semi-regularly. I have a set of these, and love them.

3M Gel Wrist Rest, $11

You spend way too many hours per day at your desk, so it’s worth spending a few bucks to keep your wrists comfortable.

DBPower 300A Portable Jump Starter, $20 with code B4AFJVKQ

This portable car jump starter only puts out 300A, meaning it’ll only really work on small sedans with 2.5L or smaller engines. But if that’s all you need, $20 is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a product like this.

eBags’ Crew Cooler II, $38

eBags’ Crew Cooler II was originally designed for airline employees packing meals for long flights, but it’d be just as practical for a tailgate or picnic. You can save $12 on the black one today, and if you do use it at the airport, don’t forget to take out all of those dangerous liquids.

Hoover FloorMate SpinScrub, $94

Who among us has the time to both vacuum and mop our hard floors on a regular basis? Enter the Hoover FloorMate SpinScrub, which uses cleaning solution, powered scrub brushes, and suction to do everything at once.

The best part is that the FloorMate SpinScrub actually vacuums up the dirty water into a separate tank as you work, so unlike traditional mopping, you won’t just be pushing around the same dirty water around your house.

Gaiam Yoga Block, $3

This Gaiam yoga block normally sells for $10, but it’s only $3 today, for some reason. It’s already backordered, and will probably sell out entirely before the end of the day.

Wuudi Wine Decanter, $20 with code PJCW6C7J

Here’s a secret about hosting people for dinner: If you put the wine in a fancy looking carafe, it’ll trick them into thinking you spent more than $8 on the bottle.

Aukey 150W Inverter, $10

Everyone should keep an inverter in their glove box for powering laptops and other electronics in the car, and $10 is a great price for this 150W model from Aukey.

Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen, $219 | Also available in black | Ecobee3, $195

The newest, big-screen Nest Learning Thermostat 3.0 is down to $219 today, a rare $30 discount. These go down to $199 once or twice per year, but if you have one on your wish list, this is a pretty good opportunity.

While Nest basically invented the smart thermostat market, many people (including myself) would tell you that the Ecobee3 thermostat is superior to the Nest, owing to its remote sensor that measure the air temperature at another point in your home. I also usually sells for $250, but it’s available for $199 $195 this month.

Buy two Michelin Stealth wiper blades for $20

If your wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon will sell you two Michelin Stealth replacements today for $20. Just add any two to your cart (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), and the price will automatically be reduced to $20 at checkout. The deal even works if you buy two different sized blades, so you should have no trouble finding a combination that fits your car.

Invicta Watch Sale

In my opinion, a classic wristwatch still looks better than a smartwatch, any day. For a limited time, pick up a Invicta watch on sale from Amazon, with many styles available for under $50.

Withings Activité Steel, $83 after 30% coupon. $94 for white model.

Withings’ Activité Steel is a fitness tracker that looks like a million bucks, but today, it’ll only cost you $83.

Just like a Fitbit, the Activité Steel will measure your steps, running distance, calories burned, sleep cycles, and even swimming activity. The difference is that rather than displaying all of that info on an eyesore of an LCD screen, it’s all boiled down to a single analog dial on the face of an attractive, minimal watch. If you want to see more detailed stats, just pull out your phone and sync the watch over Bluetooth.

Not only does this analog design look way better than the alternatives, it’s also a boon for battery life. The Activité steel can run for 8 months at a time on a standard watch battery, no charging required.

For a limited time, you can clip the 30% coupon on the Activité Steel’s Amazon page to get the black model for just $83, or the white model for $94. And no, I don’t know why it costs more.

10-for-$35 undies

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 10 undies for only $35, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+.

Plus, if you don’t really need underwear, but still want to feel like you’re getting something new, all swimwear, apparel, and accessories are 40% off. It’s worth a little bit of a dig.

30% off your entire order with code FEST30

Sure, Levi’s makes some incredibly durable and comfortable jeans, but they also have some really great non-denim styles. Pick up some new things with the code FEST30 and get 30% off your entire order. Plus, all orders of $100 or more, get free shipping automatically. Who said spring cleaning couldn’t start with getting new stuff?

Extra 50% off select sale items with code MHWAPR50

The weather is actually nice, and Mountain Hardwear has the apparel and gear for you to enjoy it. Take an extra 50% off select sale items with the code MHWAPR50. Go climb a mountain or hike a trail. Or just look like you do those things while walking the dog.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale

It’s that time again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything an extra 25% off.

I know this “tactical spork” is designed for camping, but if I owned one, I’d probably use it at home on a regular basis. The best part is undoubtedly the hidden knife that uses the spork handle as a sheath, but the $8 price tag is a close second. Just don’t try to bring it on an airplane.

Today only, Amazon’s offering up yearlong digital subscriptions to eight popular magazines for just $4 each, including the latest automotive news from Car and Driver, and hard-hitting political coverage from Teen Vogue.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild official collector’s edition guide, $24

What better way to celebrate one of the greatest games ever than with a gorgeous, full-color hardcover game guide? The official collector’s edition guide for Breath of the Wild includes a map poster, a 16-page art section, and yes, even a guide for getting through the game.

$24 is a match for the lowest price Amazon’s listed, and the same amount you would have paid if you preordered.

Xbox One Media Remote, $19

It’s a first world problem, but I hate waiting for my Xbox One controller to turn on and sync to the console just to pause a Netflix video. If that’s driving you crazy as well, this always-on media remote is only $19 today on Amazon, about $6 less than usual.

Preorder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $48 for Prime Members

Prime members can preorder and save 20% on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for their Nintendo Switch, which isn’t unusual (that benefit applies to all preorder and new release games), but if recent history is any indication, they could very well sell out of copies prior to launch. As always, you won’t see the discount until checkout.

PS4 Slim Call of Duty Bundle + Extra Controller, $40

It wasn’t that long ago that PS4 discounts were basically impossible to find, but my how times have changed. Not only is this Call of Duty Infinite Warfare PS4 Slim bundle $30 off, it also comes with an extra DualShock 4. You were going to buy that extra gamepad regardless, so that’s basically a ~$75 discount on an already-affordable console.

Microsoft Spring Sale

If you own an Xbox and prefer to buy games digitally, you won’t find many better opportunities to fill your library than Microsoft’s Spring Sale. Dozens upon dozens of games and DLC packs are deeply discounted, with extra discounts in most cases for Gold members.

Options range from AAA hits like The Witcher 3 and Fallout 4 to indie darlings like Astroneer, and Pit People, but that’s barelly scratching the surface. Let us know what you found in the comments!

