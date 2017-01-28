A Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga for under $300, a TRX suspension system, cheap LED light bulbs, and more lead Saturday’s best deals.



It’s not often that Amazon features a laptop as one of its deals of the day, so anyone who uses a desktop at home or work should definitely check out this $270 Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga for their portable computing needs.



Though this laptop runs Windows 10, its price is pretty similar to a lot of Chromebooks, though its 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and power-sipping Intel Core M processor far exceed what you’d find in most of Google’s alternatives. The real highlight feature though is its IPS touchscreen. Sure, at 11.6", and 1366x768 resolution, this might not be your main computer. But since it’s a Yoga, you can flip it into all sorts of different poses. Need to carry it around? Turn it into a tablet. Finished working on a plane, and just want to watch a movie? Flip it into stand mode to get the keyboard out of the way.

Is it an amazing laptop? No. But it’s a very solid deal at $270. Just note that this price is only available today, and it could very well sell out early.

When I had surgery on my knee, this was my favorite part of physical therapy. The TRX Suspension Trainer kit can give you a full body workout in your house without the space commitment of an actual home gym, and Amazon’s marked it down to an all-time low $100, today only. If you have any fitness-focused new year’s resolutions starting soon, this will give you a fighting chance to actually achieve them.

Cymas Pet Seat Cover, $19 with code H79JKX27

Between shedding fur on your seats and a seemingly physiological need to jump into the front seat while you’re passing an 18-wheeler on the freeway, it’s no secret that a lot of dogs don’t do particularly well in the car. So, if you’re planning on taking your dog to your parents’ house for the holidays, this hammock seat cover can help keep your backseat fur and slobber-free.

If you’re ready to take the plunge into LED lighting, this 6-pack of higly-rated TCP soft white (2700K) bulbs is down to just $17 on Amazon right now, one of the best per-bulb prices we’ve ever seen. They aren’t dimmable, so you won’t want to put them in certain fixtures, but it’s a great bulk pack for filling out ceiling lights and lamps throughout your house.



Once you’ve got them, check to see if your local utility company offers rebates for purchasing LEDs. If so, it’s possible these could pay for themselves even quicker than they would otherwise.

Maternity Sample Box, $10 with $10 credit and $1 Dash Button code when you create a child profile

This sample box is full of everything an expecting family could need. The Maternity Sample box is normally $20, but when you create a child profile on Amazon, they’ll mark it down to $10 with a $10 credit for the brands featured in the box. Plus, you’ll get a code for a $1 Dash Button.

Today only, Best Buy is taking $30 off some of the best video games out right now. Pick up Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Dishonored 2, and more for $30 off.

Jackery Bolt, $22 with code JKRYBOLT

Jackery, despite the silly name, makes many popular and well-reviewed USB battery packs, and one of its newer models is on sale today.



The Jackery Bolt (pictured above) is a little expensive at $22 for 6,000mAh, but it includes a built-in Lightning and microUSB cable, so you won’t have to worry about carrying a spare. If you’re the forgetful type, that’s well worth the price premium.

If you didn’t get the Xbox One you were hoping for during the holidays, Best Buy’s giving you another chance to save big. Pick up an Xbox One bundle and automatically get a free controller, on top of the one that comes with the console. Choose from Battlefield 1 (in either “military green” or white), Minecraft, or Gears of War 4.

Best Buy is running a really great (albeit a bit confusing) deal on AppleCare+ and iPad Air 2s. When you add the iPad you want to your cart with the $99 AppleCare+, it’ll automatically knock off $150. Basically, you’re getting the AppleCare+ for free and taking $50 off the iPad itself.



The benefit of buying the AppleCare+ (besides not paying for it and saving $50) is really extending your repair coverage an additional year, so you don’t have to really worry about not being covered.

Netgear Nighthawk R6700, $100 after $20 coupon

If your home network has more holes than Swiss cheese, Netgear’s Nighthawk R6700 features beamforming, USB ports, and up to 1750 Mbps maximum throughput, meaning it’s more than enough router for most homes. You can save an additional $20 by clipping the on-page coupon, which brings it down to just $100.

Enerlites Programmable Timer Switch, $17 with code HET01KJD

Heading out of town and want to deter thieves, or just want to wake up to a well-lit house? This programmable light switch turns any built-in light into a smart light for $17.

This model has 18 settings to choose from, including a “vacation” mode, which will randomly turn lights on throughout the day.

Vansky Outdoor Inflatable Lounger, $29 with code MSAIDJPT

Just because you’re outdoors and/or floating on a body of water doesn’t mean you can’t have something comfortable to sit on. This $29 inflatable blob might stretch the definition of “hammock,” but it certainly beats sitting in the dirt. This particular model includes a water bottle holder and three side pockets.

The Body Shop has sales regularly, but ones that include free shipping are few and far between. Right now, Amazon is offering a 20% off coupon on select products from The Body Shop, plus most of them have Prime shipping. Stock up on some of your favorites and get them in two days, instead of two weeks.

Eneloops are the best rechargeable batteries, and since you can never have enough of them, here are eight AAs for $18, the best price ever.



Expand your skin care regimen and get $5 back from Target. Pick up three select Neutrogena products and get a $5 Target gift card. I swear by the Hydro Boost Water Gel with SPF and the fragrance-free makeup remover towelettes. Stock up on one of the best drugstore skin care brands out there.

Gonex 80L Duffle Bag, $17 with code ULWMGJ8R

A big-ass duffle bag is something everyone should keep handy, and you can get one for $17 today in the color of your choice. Just be sure to use promo code ULWMGJ8R at checkout.

Or, grab a more reasonably sized one for $15 with the code V77R85VZ:

Friendly Fascism: The New Face of Power in America, $2 for Kindle

Looking into corporate authoritarianism hasn’t been this relevant since the ‘90s. Pick up a ebook copy of Friendly Fascism: The New Face of Power in America for only $2 and really go for it when it comes to understanding our slow creep into despotism.

Waterpik is an easier (and they would argue more effective) way to “floss” between your teeth, and Amazon is taking 15% off select Waterpik products. Just remember to clip the coupon, and note that the discount isn’t shown until checkout.



The Amopé is an electric foot file that literally files down the gross calluses on your feet until they slightly resemble that of a modern human. Clip the coupon and get your foot shaver for $10 off, bringing it down to its best price ever. Pick one up in either blue or pink and start taking better care of your treads.

Grabbing a new cooler while you look forward to the warmer weather is a great way to spend your day. Pick up your choice of RTIC coolers, 20 qt, 45 qt, or 65 qt, for the best price they’ve ever been.



Without any wiring to futz with, this solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlight is the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $10 today, more than half its usual price, and an all-time low.

AUKEY Power Strip with 4 USB Ports, $16 with code 3VKGEHIQ

Nobody ever has enough power outlets or USB charging ports around their house, and this Aukey surge protector can solve both problems at once.



Anker’s marking down a select batch of products this month only. Grab a Powerline+ USB-C cable or a 6-port Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger and get 25% off when you use the promo codes listed below.

Oak Leaf LED String Lights, Set of 2, $5 with code BP526S4Y

What’s better than one set of string lights for $5? Two sets of string lights for $5. Use the code BP526S4Y and get two strands of copper string lights, in any color. Now that’s a bright deal (sorry).

You can never have enough cotton swabs around the house, so why not stock up? Get a 4-pack of 500 Q-tips for only $9 when you clip the coupon and sign up for Subscribe & Save. But please, for the love of God, do not stick them in your ears, even if it feels good.

Aukey Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger, $9 with code OHBVOTE9

Most Quick Charge 3.0 car chargers include one QC port, and then one or more standard charging ports. That might not seem like that big a deal on its face, but if you keep cables plugged into both ports at all times, it can be tough to tell at a glance which one will give you the fastest charging speed during your commute. With this $9 charger from Aukey though, that won’t be an issue.

If dry winter air is wreaking havoc on your sinuses, you can fight back with 20% off Vicks humidifiers, courtesy of Amazon.



Inside, you’ll find three different countertop humidifiers (some in multiple colors) starting at $26 after the coupon is applied. Just note that you won’t see the final price until checkout.

Raising a kid is expensive enough as it is, but Amazon’s throwing parents a lifeline with an extra 30% off Plum Organics baby and toddler food. Over 20 varieties are available, but just note that you won’t see the final price until checkout. Even if you don’t have kids of your own, do your parent friends a solid and send this deal along.

This discounted flash drive doesn’t look like anything special at first blush, but hit one button, and it transforms into tiny wireless media server, allowing you to pull up files on any of your devices, including phones and tablets.



That means next time you travel, you can stream movies to your tablet or store photos from your phone without filling up your device’s precious onboard storage. Today’s $30 price tag is a match for the 64GB model’s all-time low.

While supplies last (which, if history is any indication, won’t be long), you can get a 17 cup and 2.5 cup RubberMaid FreshWorks container for $17. We saw a few lower prices around Black Friday last year, but this set usually sells for $20.

Last year, these became one of the fastest products to ever reach our Bestseller pantheon, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from our readers.

A lot of you have taken advantage of the current AmazonBasics AA rechargeable battery sale, but if you need some AAAs to go with them, you can get four for under $6 today.



That’s an all-time low price, and over $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

Anker’s kevlar-wrapped PowerLine cables have been an immediate hit with our readers, and you can upgrade your entire microUSB cable collection today with this $11 5-pack. That’s a couple bucks less than the usual price for this pack, which includes a two 1' cables, two 3', and a 6'.

