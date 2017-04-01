Your favorite men’s underwear, H&R Block tax software, and loose leaf tea lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Refurb GoPro HERO4 Session, $110

GoPro’s lilliputian HERO Session is a very solid little action cam, but while supplies last, GoPro’s blowing out certified refurbs for just $110, the best price we’ve ever seen.

VAVA MOOV 20 True Wireless Earbuds, $60 with code ACZ43UVH

Inexpensive truly wireless headphones are finally starting to become a thing, and VAVA’s new MOOV 20s are $10 off today on Amazon with promo code ACZ43UVH. Unlike AirPods, they’ll only last about 3 hours on a charge, and they don’t come with a wireless recharging case, but hey, not having a wire around your neck is worth something.

USB-C Hub with Power Delivery, $60 with code VZ7SUQO8

To be sure, there are cheaper USB-C hubs out there, but this $60 model from HooToo includes an SD card slot, an HDMI port, and most importantly, passthrough charging with USB-C Power Delivery up to 60W, meaning you can use it while charging your MacBook or MacBook Pro.

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing her things, and a single Tile Slim is back down to its best price ever of $24.

If you aren’t familiar, you just slide this thing into your wallet, keep it in your car, stick it in your luggage...anything you frequently misplace, and the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Today’s $24 deal on the Tile Slim is $6 less than usual, and actually a dollar better than Black Friday if you missed out last year.

Jackery Jewel, $11 with code ISGHK383

Jackery makes some of the most popular battery packs around, but the Jackery Jewel is unlike anything else on the market.

Really, the Jewel isn’t so much a battery pack as it is a Lightning cable with a battery bulge in the middle, like a snake that just ate a rat. That 450mAh battery is only good for a ~15-20% charge, depending on the iPhone model, but that can be the difference between finishing the night with a working smartphone or an inert slab of glass. And of course, it also works as a standard Lightning cable, complete with passthrough charging and data transfer. Just use code ISGHK383 at checkout to get the best price ever.

Anker PowerCore Fusion, $20 with code KINJFUSN

One of the newest members of Anker’s insanely popular PowerCore battery pack family pulls double duty as a USB wall charger, and you can get one for an all-time low $20 with promo code KINJFUSN.

I played around with the PowerCore Fusion when it first launched, and loved it, mostly for the fact that it’s the only Anker battery pack that you can charge by plugging straight into the wall. You can read all of my impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours for $6 off.

15% off PicasoLabs laptop sleeves with promo code KINJA015

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now on sale for the first time ever.

Jesus Diaz raved about these, and interviewed the creator, on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon with promo code KINJA015, complete with custom engraving.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code, and you won’t even have to pay extra for the engraving. This is the first discount they’ve ever offered to anyone, so treat yourself.

Kohree HDTV Bias Light (White), $10 with code 9QK4O6IU | RGB, $10 with code 74J7BQ6Z

HDTV bias lights are so cheap now, that you really don’t have any reason not to try one out.

These Kohree LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the light strip will cast a soft glow on the wall behind it, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.

Both the white and color models are $10 right now, so I’d probably opt for the RGB, unless it sell out.

Three Amazon Echo Dots, $130 with code DOT3PACK

Amazon’s Alexa is basically the operating system of the home, but to fully appreciate it, you need to scatter Echoes and Echo Dots around your house until they can basically hear your from anywhere. If you’re ready to fully commit, Amazon’s offering a solid discount on the already-affordable Echo Dot when you buy three, this week only.

To get the deal, just add three Dots to your cart, and use promo code DOT3PACK at checkout. The $130 you’ll spend is, somewhat incredibly, $50 less than a single full-sized Amazon Echo. The Dots’ speakers obviously aren’t as good, but you can plug them in or pair them over Bluetooth to any other speaker you have lying around, which makes them perfect little omnipotent, voice-activated Music streamers.

1 Year NordVPN, $48 with code VIP70 | 2 Year Plan, $72 with code 2YSpecial2017

One day, we might get representatives in Washington that value their constituents’ privacy over corporate profits, but until then, it’s as good a time as any to sign up for a VPN service. Luckily, it costs less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.

NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link instead to get a special two year plan for $72 with code 2YSpecial2017. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

Ghost Paper Notebook, $20 with code KINJA999

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the age of laptops and tablets, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the most tactile experience of all comes from the Ghost Paper Notebook.

Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. Shane tried one of these out last month and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA999.

Eufy HomeVac Duo, $90 with code KINJADUO

Anker’s HomeVac Duo vacuum transforms from handheld to upright, has the impressive runtime you’d expect from the brand that makes your favorite battery packs, a washable HEPA filter, and a great warranty. That’s quite a package for $90, within $4 of the best price we’ve seen (back when it was branded as Anker, rather than Eufy, Anker’s home brand).

It’ll run for 24 minutes on a charge at full power, or an hour in eco mode, which should be sufficient for most average-sized homes. The standout feature though is definitely the detachable hand vac, which lets you clean furniture, shelves, and even your car with ease.

Vahdam Tea Gold Box

Tea bags are basically filled with sawdust, but you can give loose leaf a try with today’s Amazon Gold Box. For one day only, you can pick your favorite flavors from Vahdam for up to 40% off.

If you need help getting started, check out our guide to get up to speed on brewing methods and accessories.

Hoover SteamVac, $84

If you’ve never steam-cleaned a carpet, get ready for an eyeopening experience when you see just how much crap a person can track into a home. At $84, this discounted Hoover SteamVac is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.

12-Pack Altoids Cinnamon Mint Tins, $10

Altoid mints are great, and Altoid tins are even better. Today on Amazon, you can get 12 tins of cinnamon mints for just $10. That’s a curiously strong deal.

2-Pack OxyLED OxySense T-03s, $19 with code 2OXYT03S

We’ve seen plenty of deals on motion-sensing night lights this year, but most of them are made of plastic, and not particularly nice to look at. If that’s scared you off in the past, perhaps this deal will change your tune. Add two to your cart and use code 2OXYT03S to get them for $19.

Vansky Sunrise Alarm Clock, $26 with code YUMCIIOB

Philips Wake-Up lights have long been one of our readers’ favorite products, but now Vansky is making its own version for a lot less money.

Just like the Philips light, Vansky’s Sunrise Alarm Clock fades in a sunrise-simulating light for 30 minutes prior to your designated wake-up time, and then finishes the job with your choice of six natural alarms, or an FM radio station. That means by the time your alarm goes off, your body will already have begun the process of waking up, eliminating that awful feeling of being jolted out of a deep REM cycle. You can even choose from seven different light colors, a feature that doesn’t exist on any of Philips’ models.

I’ve had a Philips Wake-Up light for years, and absolutely love it, but $26 is an insanely great price for a feature-packed alternative.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MS4YE3P?kinja_price=26&kinja_promocode=YUMCIIOB

GIF
Amazon Dash Buttons, $1 plus $5 first-use credit with code DASHBDAY. Limit three per customer.

Amazon’s Dash Buttons were born two years ago today, and everyone assumed it was an early April Fool’s joke at the time. But they’re still alive and clicking, and Amazon’s running a fantastic deal right now to celebrate their birthday.

For one week only, you can buy up to three Dash buttons of your choice for $1 each with promo code DASHBDAY. And as always, the first time you use them to order an item from Amazon, you’ll automatically receive a $5 discount. That basically means if you maximize this deal and use all three, you’ll be getting $12 worth of value essentially for free.

Haribo Gummi Bears - 5 Pounds, $10

It’s been over a month since the last time we posted a deal on Haribo Gold Bears, so you’ve finished your last bag and you’re ready for a resupply, Amazon’s marked it back down to $10 with Subscribe & Save, or $11 with standard shipping.

Also, fear not, these aren’t the sugar free ones that famously do horrible things to you body.

Royal Purple Max-Clean Fuel System Cleaner, $10

Periodically cleaning your fuel system can increase your car’s gas mileage and horsepower, and you can do it yourself for $10 today with this 20 ounce can of Royal Purple. Just pour it into a nearly empty gas tank before you fill up, and you’ll be good to go for 10,000 miles

Suaoki 400A Portable Jump Starter, $36 with code VRJGR9PW | BESTEK 600A Jump Starter, $40 with code 8CAZ6TK7

We all know that car batteries only die when you’re in a hurry to get somewhere. So rather than calling AAA or relying on a random passerby to give you a jump, pick up a self-contained jump starter for $40 or less.

If you own a small sedan, the $36 model from Suaoki should be fine, but most of you should just pay $4 extra for the 600A BESTEK, which is capable of jumping gas engines up to 5L.

Cast Iron Chainmail Scrubber, $10 with code 94SIKF62

One of the only downsides of cast iron pans is that they can be a nightmare to clean, but this 4.8 star-rated chainmail scrubber can scrape away caked-on food without hurting your seasoning, or resorting to soap. No wonder a similar item is in our bestsellers club. Today’s $10 deal isn’t on the brand we usually post, but it’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an item like this.

Hanes 5-Pack Comfort Soft Waistband Boxer Briefs, $19

Hanes’ Comfort Soft Waistband boxer briefs are our readers’ favorite men’s underwear, and you can get five pairs for $19 from Amazon right now. I bet you can find five pairs in your drawer right now that are past their prime.

GORUCK’s military-inspired GR1 dominated this week’s Co-Op for the best everyday backpack, and they’re celebrating by offering our readers a rare 10% discount with promo code KINJAGORUCK10.

Now, even with the code, this is still a $267 backpack. I’m not blind to the fact that that’s a lot of money. But every GR1 is hand-built over the course of four hours in the USA, is covered by a lifetime warranty, and by basically all accounts is just incredibly well-made. There’s a very real chance that this will be the last backpack you ever have to buy.

Own one? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Extra 50% off all clearance items with code ALLMINE

There must be something in the air, because J.Crew Factory has had major discounts lately. Use the code ALLMINE and take an extra 50% off all clearance items, which is insane seeing as practically everything is already marked down under $100. Maybe hold off on spring cleaning until after this sale is over.

25% off two or more pairs of ExOfficio underwear with code GNG17

ExOfficio underwear not only are your favorite underwear by an incredible margin, they’re also a Bestseller. Right now, head to their site and you’ll get 25% off two or more pairs of any type of their undies with the code GNG17. While we’ve seen better deals on individual pairs on Amazon, the selection is usually very limited. This sale means you can stock up on any style or size you could need.

Panasonic ER-GN30-K Nose Ear Hair Trimmer, $10

Nose hair is a problem a lot of people have but, for some reason, few people take care of. For a limited time, score this Panasonic nose hair trimmer for just $10, and you can be one of those people doing something about it.

Ray-Ban sale at Nordstrom Rack

The sunny weather is coming (even though the skies in NYC today are less than ideal) and it’s time to grab a new pair of shades. Get out into the sunshine with a new pair of Ray-Bans during Nordstrom Rack’s sale. With some pairs discounted over 60%, you’ll be able to find some that work for you. Just hurry up, because styles are already selling out.

H&R Block Software Gold Box

Taxes are due in two weeks, but if you still haven’t gotten around to doing your taxes, you’ve got a big advantage over the early birds: Huge discounts on H&R Block tax filing software, courtesy of Amazon.

Those crossed out MSRPs you see? Those are the prices H&R Block actually charges, so we’re talking about serious savings here. If you need help deciding which tier to buy, H&R Block has a handy comparison chart here.

The best part? When you file through this software, you can opt to receive all or a portion of your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, which will net you a 10% bonus. So a $1,000 refund could become $1,100 in your Amazon account, which would more than make up for the cost of the software.

This is the third big deal Amazon’s offered on H&R Block software this year, and I can only assume it’ll be the last. These prices are only available today, so procrastination time is officially over.

Way Station [Kindle], $1

Way Station, the story of a rural Wisconsin man who operates a pit stop for aliens passing through the galaxy, won the 1964 Hugo award for best novel, and it can be yours on Kindle for just $1 today.

Enoch Wallace is not like other humans. Living a secluded life in the backwoods of Wisconsin, he carries a nineteenth-century rifle and never seems to age—a fact that has recently caught the attention of prying government eyes. The truth is, Enoch is the last surviving veteran of the American Civil War and, for close to a century, he has operated a secret way station for aliens passing through on journeys to other stars. But the gifts of knowledge and immortality that his intergalactic guests have bestowed upon him are proving to be a nightmarish burden, for they have opened Enoch’s eyes to humanity’s impending destruction. Still, one final hope remains for the human race . . . though the cure could ultimately prove more terrible than the disease.

Winner of the Hugo Award for Best Novel, Way Station is a magnificent example of the fine art of science fiction as practiced by a revered Grand Master. A cautionary tale that is at once ingenious, evocative, and compassionately human, it brilliantly supports the contention of the late, great Robert A. Heinlein that “to read science-fiction is to read Simak.”

Anki Overdrive is like slot cars for the smartphone age, and the starter set is marked down to $120 right now, or $30 less than usual. If it looks familiar, it’s because you probably played with it at an Apple Store.

1 Year PlayStation Plus Membership, $48

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen a decent PlayStation Plus deal, so if your membership is due to expire soon (or not), grab another year for $48 today, which is as low as it’s gotten on Amazon since Sony jacked up the price by $10.

