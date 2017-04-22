Succulents shipped to your door, $100 BeatsX headphones, and vinyl turntables lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

Anker PowerCore 10400, $20 | Anker PowerCore 15600, $27

Anker’s PowerCore battery packs are your favorite portable chargers, and it’s not even close. And today, two of the most popular models are $4-$5 less than usual. These don’t include Quick Charge or USB-C like some newer models, but they’re compact workhorses that will reliably keep your devices powered on for days at a time.

Record Player Sale, $40-$160

Vinyl records are a thing again. I don’t understand the fascination at all, but if that’s something you’re into, Amazon’s discounting several turntables from 1byone and Electrohome to as low as $40, today only.

Refurb Lenovo ThinkCentres, $200-$350

None of these refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentres are particularly powerful or well-equipped, but if an all-in-one is all you need, $200-$350 is a great price range for a computer, screen, keyboard, and mouse.

BeatsX, $100

There have been a lot of deals lately on Apple’s W1-equipped Beats headphones, but $100 for a pair of BeatsX is an all-time low, and a fantastic deal for iPhone owners that want an AirPods-like pairing experience on a budget.

From Gizmodo:

“The Beats X are the third product from Beats (and the fourth from all of Apple) to use the new W1 Bluetooth chipset. This Apple-designed chipset should allow for better battery life. It also makes pairing with an Apple device a total snap—as long as your iPhone runs iOS 10.1 or higher. All I had to do to pair was turn the Beats X and bring them near my phone. A ‘Connect’ button instantly popped up and I was off—music ready to be heard wirelessly.”

Mpow Streambot Bluetooth Receiver, $12 with code Y95FSOM2

With this $12 Mpow Streambot Bluetooth receiver, you can turn everything from your dusty old iHome to your legacy home theater system into a Bluetooth speaker. Just plug in the AUX jack, connect up to two devices, and start streaming.

3-Pack Anker PowerLine Lightning Cables, $20

Since you named Anker’s kevlar-lined PowerLine cables as your favorite Lightning cables, the company has come out with the nylon-braided PowerLine+ collection, and the lifetime warrantied PowerLine IIs. But the originals are still way better than the crappy cable Apple includes in the box, and today, you can get three of them for the same price Apple charges for one.

Sony Sound Base, $118

If you’re still listening to your TV through its built-in speakers, drop whatever you’re doing and check out this Sony Sound Base for an all-time low $118.

Just set your TV on top, plug it in, and you’ll instantly enjoy great-sounding 2.1 audio and Google Cast support. And if you want to get really fancy, you can even add wireless Sony speakers a la carte to build a receiver-free surround sound system.

$350 off 12" MacBook

The current iteration is just over a year old at this point, but Apple’s 12" MacBook is still undeniably gorgeous, and Best Buy’s taking a whopping $350 off multiple configurations right now, easily the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Nonda Car Charger, $8

Nonda’s original Zus smart car charger was a one-of-a-kind device with two very poorly-placed USB ports, but the newly redesigned Quick Charge 2.0 model fixes that fatal flaw for just $8.

That’s a great price for any Quick Charge car charger, but Nonda’s has some features you won’t find anywhere else. Most notably, your phone connects to the charger over Bluetooth, and every time the connection drops (meaning your car has turned off), a free app will make a note of your location so you can find your parking spot later.

In addition, you can track your mileage for tax and expensing purposes (free for 60 drives per month, $3/month or $30/year for unlimited), and even monitor the health of your car battery if you sign up for a $1 per month premium subscription. Even if you don’t use those features though, this is well worth the $8 for the parking location feature alone.

Top Home Deals

Succulent Collection, $32

If you like having green things in your home, but struggle to keep them alive, succulents are made just for you.

For the first time in my memory, Amazon’s running a one-day Gold Box deal on a collection of 20 succulent plants shipped right to your door. Each plant is unique and comes in a 2" pot, but many of them will be ready to transfer to a larger arrangement. Just remember, the green ones do well indoors, while purple and orange plants will be happier on your patio.

Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill, $35

It’s easy to see why Cuisinart’s DBM-8 electric burr coffee grinder is Amazon’s top seller in the category. It’s affordable, it’s dead simple to use, it includes 18 coarseness settings, and it looks great. Today’s $35 price tag is roughly $10-$15 less than usual, so perk up, and lock in your order before it sells out.

Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Measuring Cups, $13

We love Pyrex around these parts, and their 3-pack of measuring cups is down to $13 today. In addition to looking great, the cups are microwave and (semi) dishwasher safe, and since they’re made of glass, they won’t absorb any odors, flavors, or stains. Plus, they just feel heavy and professional, and would make a nice gift.

AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit, $79

Saliva-based ancestry DNA tests probably won’t tell you anything profound, but they can be fun, and make great gifts, so you may want to pick one up for $20 off today.

Lorell Sit to Stand Monitor Riser, $144

So you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy this Lorell monitor riser for $148, an all-time low.

This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

Contigo Autoseal Chill Water Bottle, $20

Contigo’s Autoseal travel mug has long been a reader favorite, but the new Autoseal Chill looks like a great companion water bottle. It launched this month for $23, but now you can get it for $20, with several different lid colors.

15% back on select Mother’s Day gifts with Amazon Prime Store Card

Amazon’s Prime Store Card automatically nets you 5% cash back on all Amazon purchases, but from now until the middle of May, they’re adding 10% on top of that for select Mother’s Day gifts. Think relaxing candles, fancy baby gear to make life a little easier, and noise cancelling headphones to drown everyone out.

Note that the Prime Store Card is NOT the same thing as the Amazon Rewards Visa. Both cards include 5% cash back, but the Visa is a full-on credit card, while the Prime Store Card can only be used on Amazon.com.

Logitech Pop Starter Kit, $60

There are lots of different ways to control your smart home devices, but Logitech’s Pop might be the fastest, not to mention the most fun.

The Pop is a button. A button that does stuff. Three things in fact, depending on how you press it, and what it does is completely up to you. It can dim your lights. It can control your SONOS system. If you have a Logitech Harmony Hub (ahem), it can even control your home theater. Hell, it can even trigger an IFTTT recipe, meaning it can do basically anything.

The starter kit (which includes two buttons and a bridge) is down to $60 on Amazon right now, if you’re willing to wait out a backorder. That’s $40 less than usual, and an all-time low.

Zitrades Globe String Light Strand, $15 with code B9PRAZG3

We see deals all the time on copper string lights, but if you prefer the look of “globe” style incandescents, you can get a 25' strand with 25 bulbs for $15 today. It’s already warm outside, so string these up on your patio and enjoy the outdoors.

TP-Link Smart Plug Mini, $25 | TP-Link Smart Plug, $18. Discount shown at checkout

Yesterday, we shared that Belkin’s WeMo Mini Smart Switch was on sale for $30, but TP-Link has blown that deal out of the water with a pair of discounts.

You can choose from the standard TP-Link Smart Plug for $18, or the functionally identical Mini model for $25, with the discount shown in cart. Those are both the best prices we’ve ever seen, and fantastic deals for anyone looking to dip their toes into home automation. These work almost exactly the same as WeMo switches, with the exception of their lack of IFTTT support.

Before you comment that the prices are wrong, let me reiterate one more time that you won’t see the discount until you get to the checkout screen.

Top Lifestyle Deals

OXA 20L Dry Bag, $10 with code WB22EITJ

Before you head out on your next camping trip or beach vacation, you may want to grab this 20L dry bag to keep your gear safe from the elements. Just use code WB22EITJ to get it for $10.

Kinsa Smart Thermometer, $15

The oral thermometer probably didn’t need to be reinvented, but if you’re the kind of person who likes everything to be smartphone-connected, Kinsa’s smart thermometer works with both iOS and Android, and is down to $15 today.

Kinsa markets this as a kids thermometer, mostly because it only takes 10 seconds to get a reading, and its smartphone app includes a little bubble popping minigame that kids can play while they wait, but it’s a neat little gizmo for sick people of any age.

The app automatically tracks your temperature over time, and you can add your own metadata about symptoms and medication if you want a more complete record of your illness. Plus, if you own an iPhone, the temperature data is compatible with Apple’s HealthKit.

Obviously, nobody really needs this thing, but if you’re intrigued, $15 is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen, and is also not a terrible price for a good oral thermometer, smart or otherwise.

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair), $236

$236 might seem like a lot to spend on a set of dumbbells, but these Bowflex adjustable models take up way less room than a full rack of weights, and certainly cost less over time than a gym membership.

These 4.7 star rated weights were on sale for an all-time low $229 over the weekend, but sold out relatively quickly. So if you missed out, this is still a great price.

Extra 20% off Under Armout Outlet

What better way to get ready for the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

Top Gaming Deals

JOOLA Inside 15 Table Tennis Table, $320

If you’ve got the space for it, table tennis is by far the best indoor household game, and this highly rated JOOLA table is on sale for $320 today, or roughly $60-$70 less than usual. When you’re not using it, the whole thing can fold up to take up less floor space, or you can fold up just one half to create a backboard for practice.

150 Darts, $7 with code DNE35H8I

After everyone else in your office has stopped the impromptu NERF gun fighting and gone back to filing expense reports and making sales calls, you alone will be able to continue running around shooting everyone, because you bough 150 extra darts for $7. I recommend wrapping your necktie around your forehead and scribbing some sharpie under your eyes; it projects toughness.

Fidget Spinner, $5 with code 59ZB36Z4

A few days ago, we posted a $2 deal (still available) on a fidget spinner that was shipping from China sometime in the next month. But if you just can’t wait to get your hands on one of these things, here’s a $5 model that’s eligible for Prime shipping.

