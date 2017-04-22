You can choose from the standard TP-Link Smart Plug for $18, or the functionally identical Mini model for $25, with the discount shown in cart. Those are both the best prices we’ve ever seen, and fantastic deals for anyone looking to dip their toes into home automation. These work almost exactly the same as WeMo switches, with the exception of their lack of IFTTT support.

Before you comment that the prices are wrong, let me reiterate one more time that you won’t see the discount until you get to the checkout screen.

Top Lifestyle Deals

OXA 20L Dry Bag, $10 with code WB22EITJ

Before you head out on your next camping trip or beach vacation, you may want to grab this 20L dry bag to keep your gear safe from the elements. Just use code WB22EITJ to get it for $10.



The oral thermometer probably didn’t need to be reinvented, but if you’re the kind of person who likes everything to be smartphone-connected, Kinsa’s smart thermometer works with both iOS and Android, and is down to $15 today.



Kinsa markets this as a kids thermometer, mostly because it only takes 10 seconds to get a reading, and its smartphone app includes a little bubble popping minigame that kids can play while they wait, but it’s a neat little gizmo for sick people of any age.

The app automatically tracks your temperature over time, and you can add your own metadata about symptoms and medication if you want a more complete record of your illness. Plus, if you own an iPhone, the temperature data is compatible with Apple’s HealthKit.

Obviously, nobody really needs this thing, but if you’re intrigued, $15 is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen, and is also not a terrible price for a good oral thermometer, smart or otherwise.

$236 might seem like a lot to spend on a set of dumbbells, but these Bowflex adjustable models take up way less room than a full rack of weights, and certainly cost less over time than a gym membership.



These 4.7 star rated weights were on sale for an all-time low $229 over the weekend, but sold out relatively quickly. So if you missed out, this is still a great price.

What better way to get ready for the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

Top Gaming Deals

If you’ve got the space for it, table tennis is by far the best indoor household game, and this highly rated JOOLA table is on sale for $320 today, or roughly $60-$70 less than usual. When you’re not using it, the whole thing can fold up to take up less floor space, or you can fold up just one half to create a backboard for practice.

150 Darts, $7 with code DNE35H8I

After everyone else in your office has stopped the impromptu NERF gun fighting and gone back to filing expense reports and making sales calls, you alone will be able to continue running around shooting everyone, because you bough 150 extra darts for $7. I recommend wrapping your necktie around your forehead and scribbing some sharpie under your eyes; it projects toughness.

Fidget Spinner, $5 with code 59ZB36Z4

A few days ago, we posted a $2 deal (still available) on a fidget spinner that was shipping from China sometime in the next month. But if you just can’t wait to get your hands on one of these things, here’s a $5 model that’s eligible for Prime shipping.

