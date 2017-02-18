3M Command hooks, Amazon’s top-selling fire pit, and Sling TV lead off Saturday’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

While it’s a generation old at this point, the Roku 4 is still one of the few streaming boxes out there capable of playing 4K content, and at $63 for a refurb, it’s the cheapest 4K streamer we’ve ever seen.



Not only will this UL-certified hoverboard not blow up under your feet, it also won’t blow up your bank account. $249 is getting dangerously close to impulse buy territory, but that price is only available today.



Ultimate Ears’ MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker is the extra large, waterproof version of the best Bluetooth speaker on the market, and Amazon’s marked the Electric Blue model down to $187 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Mpow Smartphone Tripod, $12 with code 6ZGMW9P5

Everyone owns a camera now, but basically nobody knows how to take good photos. So rather than asking random passerby on vacation to take your photo, do it yourself with this flexible, smartphone-compatible tripod.



Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.3 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $16 today, or $4 less than usual. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.

One can never have enough flash storage, especially when you can fit 64GB of files on a card the size of your pinkie nail, all for $16. If you’re lucky enough to have a Nintendo Switch preordered, you definitely want this.

Take a good, hard look at the computer you’re using right now. If it’s seen better days (or if you just have a tax refund to spend), Microsoft’s President’s Day sale is a great excuse to upgrade.



The highlights here are on Microsoft’s own systems, with $200 or more off both the Surface Pro 4 and the Surface Book. Check out the full deal listing though, and you’ll find laptops and desktops from Lenovo, Dell, HP, AlienWare and more, with prices and configurations that should please just about everybody (except Mac users, of course).

Things are a little less exciting on the gaming front, but you can enjoy $50 discounts plus a free game when you purchase an Xbox One S, plus some (mostly modest) discounts on games.

SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $36 with code VJALUXUJ

You don’t need to pay Apple $160 to enjoy truly wireless earbuds: These SoundPEATS look nearly identical to the AXGIO earbuds that I tried out a few months ago, but with updated Bluetooth tech (4.2 vs. 4.1) and a lower price tag. They’re not as sleek as some other truly wireless headphones on the market like AirPods or the Bragi Dash, but you can’t beat that price.

Anker PowerPort 5, $18 with code KINJAAAA

There’s no such thing as too many USB charging ports, but Anker’s here to help with a big discount on its PowerPort 5 charging hub.



These are great for desks and nightstands, but I actually take advantage of the included 5' power cable to keep one behind my couch, so I can pull out a charging cable whenever I need it. This isn’t the most powerful charging hub Anker sells—none of the ports include Quick Charge—but with 40W of power shared between the five ports, it can charge several phones and tablets at a pretty speedy clip simultaneously.

Just be sure to use promo code KINJAAAA at checkout to save $6.

Anker’s SoundCore blew away the competition to take the title of your favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and today only, Amazon will sell you a red one for $32, the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday.



In addition to solid sound quality and impressive Bluetooth range, the standout feature here is the SoundCore’s 24 hour battery life. I’ve owned one for over a year now, and while I’ll occasionally remember to plug it in when I pass by a spare microUSB cord, it’s never once given me a low battery warning, and I use it a lot.

Top Home Deals

3M’s Command product line started out as picture hooks and cable organizers, but now includes everything from soap dishes to toothbrush holders as well. So no matter what you’re trying to hang, the 3M product you need is on sale today.



Is winter air drying out your skin and attacking your sinuses? Amazon’s marking down a trio of popular compact humidifiers in today’s Gold Box.



You can take your pick of Pure Enrichment’s ultrasonic cool mist humidifier for $30, the XL version of the same model for $40, or a unique travel humidifier (which uses a standard plastic water bottle as its reservoir) for $22.

The standard model boasts a 4.3 star rating on an eye-popping 5,000+ reviews, so these are the real deal. Just note that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Honeywell’s germ-free cool mist humidifier, which was one of our readers’ five favorite models, is also marked down to an all-time low $50 right now.

Just because it’s a little nippy outside doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy your patio. Amazon’s top-selling fire pit is back down to its lowest price today.



Aicok electric kettle, $32 with code 4PPAIQIQ

Electric kettles are the fastest and most efficient way to boil water, and this model from Aicok even includes six different temperature settings for different types of beverages.



While they might not conform to the classic look of our favorite chef’s knives, this Cuisinart Advantage knife set is anything but dull (get it?). You can own the whole collection today for just $16, within a dollar of an all-time low price.

Don’t let the colors fool you, these knives are stainless steel, and extremely sharp. The set has a 4.6 star Amazon review average on over 2,800 reviews, and while the colors might not seem like your thing, they do help you keep track and avoid cross-contaminating food while you use them.

Waterproof mattress covers are a must for anyone with pets, kids, night sweats, incontinence, allergies...really, you should just get one, particularly if you have a foam mattress. This AmazonBasics model has never been cheaper, and you can choose from any size.



Blendtec is the brand that brought you those viral “Will It Blend” videos, and yeah, their blenders are really good. You can grab a refurbished model today for $200, which is about 50% less than buying it new.

Portable handvacs are something that every household should have, because cleaning a small mess with a giant, corded vacuum is not worth it. This Black + Decker Lithium Pivot Vacuum is lightweight and folds up completely for easy storage. $59's the best price of the year, so get yours before they’re all sucked up.

The Kryptonite Kryptolok Series 2 bike lock comes bearing a 4.2 star review average from over 1,900 Amazon customers, and a Sweethome recommendation for good measure, and you can grab one today from BuyDig’s eBay storefront for $26, the best price we’ve ever seen by $3.

Naipo Seat Cushion, $13 with code LDN135OF

We’ve posted a lot of deals lately on these coccyx seat cushions, but $13 is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight.

OxyLED Motion-Activate LED Under-Bed Strip Light, $10 with code OXYLS101

Thousands of our readers have purchased Vansky’s motion-activated under-bed light, but OxyLED just launched its own version, and you can get it for $10 for a limited time.



These are great for shuffling to the bathroom at night without stubbing your toe, and you can even plug more light strips into the same motion sensor, giving you a ton a flexibility. Just be sure to use code OXYLS101 at checkout to get the deal.

Update: Now down to $10!

We’ve posted deals on this five pound bag of Haribo Gold Bears a few times in the past, but this is the first real price drop we’ve seen in 2017, if you’ve already depleted your stash. You’ll spend $11 if you order it through Amazon’s Subscribe & Save program (you can cancel after your first deliver, but why would you?), or $12 to get it sooner with Prime shipping.



Also, fear not, these aren’t the sugar free ones that famously do horrible things to you body.

Top Lifestyle Deals

If you’re going to focus on one exercise to get into better shape for 2017, a rowing machine works just about every muscle in your body, and you can own a highly rated Staming model for just $231 today, with free shipping from Amazon.



It’s that time again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything an extra 25% off. What a way to end the week, huh?

No matter what size space you’re working with, you can arrange these puzzle piece foam workout tiles into any shape you want. $20 gets you a half dozen 24" x 24"x 1/2" tiles, which will cover 24 square feet of space. You could even break them up, and use a couple as a standing desk mat, and the rest for yoga.

Top Media Deals

Sling TV is the simplest way to stream TV without shackling yourself to a cable company, and today only, Amazon will sell you two months of the service for the price of one.



The deal is available for every configuration of Sling TV, and the best way to compare your options is to visit Sling’s homepage. Just note that this deal is available for new accounts only, and it’s only available today.

Top Gaming Deals

Whether you own a New 3DS or Wii U, have a preorder in for the Nintendo Switch, or just want some cool new desk toys, Best Buy’s having a great sale on nearly two dozen Amiibo, today only.



If you happen to be in the market for a dart board for your garage, game room, or nuclear fallout shelter, this model from Viper is within $1 of an all-time low. That includes the board, three darts, and a chalkboard scoreboard.

It doesn’t come with any bundled extras (other than a copy of Minecraft), but $200 is the best cash price we’ve seen on an Xbox One S to date. I’m one of those dummies that paid $500 for a Day One Xbox One, so I’m gonna go sulk in the corner for a minute.

