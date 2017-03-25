Amazon’s one-day Under Armour sale, Burt’s Bees lip balm, and the simplest 5.1 surround sound system lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

Vizio’s 5.1 channel sound bar systems are the simplest way to add surround sound to any home theater setup, and refurbs of the 40" model are down to $210 on Amazon, the best price we’ve ever seen.



We’ve seen better deals on the 38" version in the past, but the 40" model, in addition to being, you know, 2" longer, also includes HDMI audio input and metal accents.



Samsung’s Chromebook Plus is one of the best budget laptops you can buy right now, Chromebook or otherwise, and Amazon’s taking $30 off today, the first sizable discount we’ve seen to date.



Be sure to check out Gizmodo’s review for more details, but here are a few specs to whet your whistle:

2400 x 1600 display - basically unheard of in the Chromebook world

Dual USB-C ports

Samsung S-Pen included

This product is called The Battery Organizer. It’s very appropriately named, and also $5 off.



Sennheiser’s HD 598 headphones have long been a mid-range staple, and today, the new closed back version is down to $100 on Amazon, matching an all-time low.



The 598 Cs employ the same comfortable design as the standard 598s, but the closed back means that you can enjoy them without disturbing those around you. In short, it’s one of the best ways to ignore your coworkers.

iClever 3-Port BoostCube, $12 with code IC3PORTC

Despite its travel-friendly size, iClever’s 3-port BoostCube can push out 2.4A simultaneously on every port, meaning all of your devices will get the fastest possible (non Quick Charge) charge available. Use promo code IC3PORTC at checkout to get it for $12.

Sure, you could borrow someone’s cable login and stream the Final Four, but then you’ll be like 90 seconds behind Twitter and excited texts from your friends, which is the worst. But with this $15 amplified antenna, you’ll be able to pull in CBS (plus the other broadcast networks) live, for free, and with better picture quality than you get online.



Note: They’re the same antenna, just different colors and promo codes.

Just be sure to check out Lifehacker’s guide before you buy to find out if an indoor antenna will work well in your area.

Sony H.ear Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones, $179. Must log in to see price.

There aren’t a ton of Bluetooth headphones that also include noise cancelling, and at $179, Sony’s h.Ear over-ears are some of the most affordable we’ve seen.

These headphones have all the features you’d expect in a good pair of Bluetooth headphones these days: NFC pairing, 20+ hour battery life, and even Hi-Res audio compatibility. But the secret sauce here is noise cancellation, powered by dual microphones and a chip that selects the best cancelation mode based on your surroundings. $179's still a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen on these. Just note that you’ll have to log in to see the discount.

Bestek 200W International Travel Adapter, $25 with code SK2RMLYO

Just in case you want to flee the country any time soon, this international power adapter includes three AC outlets and four USB ports, plus US, UK, EU, and AU plug adapters. This was one of our readers’ five favorite international adapters, and today’s price is the best we’ve ever seen.

Top Home Deals

Before you go out and buy a foam mattress, you may first want to try upgrading your current bed with a memory foam topper. PuraSleep’s 3" pads are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, with prices ranging from $85-$145 depending on the size you need, so your wallet can rest easy.



This discounted Sensi smart thermostat doesn’t include a color touchscreen or unique control mechanisms like those from Nest or Ecobee, but it has all of the features that matter, like the ability to control it from an app, or even from your Amazon Echo.



Update: Apparently this is invite only. It’s worth a try, but may not work for everyone. Sorry!

This $5-for-$10 Domino’s gift card is, in effect, $5 worth of free pizza. Nobody can complain about free pizza (and don’t you dare try to in the comments).



You might not have an immediate need for a pack of multicolored Sharpies, but they’re great to keep stocked in your home office, and Amazon’s currently selling a 24-pack of ultra fine tips for $10, which is about as cheap as you’ll ever see them.

If you’re still using ugly CFLs or inefficient incandescents in any of your lighting fixtures, Amazon will sell you 16 Philips LED 60W equivalent bulbs for $25 right now, an all-time low, and one of the best LED bulbs prices we’ve ever seen.



Just note that these are daylight bulbs, so they’re probably better suited to areas where you work; kitchens, offices, garages, than places where you want to relax and unwind.

4-Pack OxyLED Zoomable LED Mini Flashlights, $14 with code 4OXYMD02

Miniature LED flashlights are so cheap and ubiquitous now, there’s no excuse not to have one tucked away in every glove box and every room of your house. Get four zoomable lights from OxyLED for just $14 today, matching a deal from earlier in the month.

Usually, when there’s a deal on Rubbermaid’s top-selling FreshWorks containers, it’s on the 2-pack. But today, you can augment your collection with an individual large container for $10, the lowest price in months.



If you aren’t familiar with these things, each FreshWorks product includes a “crisp tray” which elevates your produce off the bottom of the container, giving moisture a place to drip, and air enough room to flow. The lids also include special filters that regulate the flow of oxygen and CO2 into and out of the containers, allowing your fruits and vegetables to stay fresher, longer.

If your wiper blades have seen better days, Amazon will sell you two Michelin Stealth replacements today for $20. Just add any two to your cart (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), and the price will automatically be reduced to $20 at checkout. The deal even works if you buy two different sized blades, so you should have no trouble finding a combination that fits your car.

The RoboVac 11 from Eufy (a division of Anker) is one of your favorite robotic vacuums, and in my own testing, it’s every bit as good (and far quieter) than my Roomba 770. If it’s been on your radar, today’s deal on Amazon is one of the best we’ve ever seen.



Despite its impressive performance, the RoboVac normally sells for over $100 less than the Roomba 650, and today on Amazon, you can get and extra $33 off its usual price. Vacuuming is the worst chore, so it’s worth every penny to pawn it off to a robot.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Burt’s Bees is our readers’ favorite lip balm (and mine as well, for whatever it’s worth), and $6 is about as cheap as you’ll ever see a 4-pack.



Amazon’s running a new fitness-focused Gold Box to kick off the weekend, this time with a solid selection of Under Armour apparel for men, women, and kids all marked down to great low prices.



Head over to Amazon, and you’ll find deals on shorts, tops, hats, and more. Just note that lots of the items have multiple color options once you get to their product pages, and that these prices are only available today, so you may want to run.

Amazon sample boxes are one of the only good things to come out of 2016, and they’re back at it again with a $10 box full of men’s grooming gear, plus a $10 credit to spend on over 130 select men’s grooming products on your next order. Assuming you use the credit, that basically means you got six name-brand products for free.

Extra 25% off clearance items with code 25MORE

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, they’re having giving you 25% off clearance items with the code 25MORE for both men’s and women’s styles. Check out a bunch of items, from sneakers to running gear, to sweatpants, and hop on that sportswear bandwagon.

Optimum Nutrition and BSN Sample Box, $8 + $8 Credit

Amazon’s back at it again with another sample box deal. This time around, $8 gets you 10 protein products from BSN and Optimum Nutrition, plus an $8 credit on your next protein purchase from Amazon. If you were going to buy any of these products anyway, then this is a no-brainer.

2-Pack Microfiber Towels, $10 with code 3Y3ANXC4

Microfiber towels are basically towel-shaped sponges, except they dry out much quicker. So before you head out to the beach or on your next camping trip, pick up a 2-pack (which includes a full-sized towel and hand towel) for just $10, including a carrying case.

Top Media Deals

This weekend only, Amazon Prime members can purchase dozens of popular films digitally for just $5 each. These aren’t rentals; they’re yours to keep, so you can rewatch The Accountant as many times as you want. A few of my favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.



$5 Apollo 13 Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

$5 Inglourious Basterds Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

$5 Under the Skin 38 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

$5 Spring Breakers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

Top Gaming Deals

Ticket to Ride is a great board game, but in my opinion, the mobile app version is actually more fun to play than the real thing.

Much like Chewbaca, the new Star Wars: Rebellion board game is intimidating and difficult to understand at first, but the more time you spend with it, the more you’ll love it. Amazon’s marked it down to $63 today, and yeah, that’s a lot for a board game, but it’s about $10-$12 cheaper than usual, and each play-through will keep you entertained for an entire evening. Just be sure to let the wookiee win, and lock in your order before Amazon alters the deal.

The hottest new thing to emerge from thousands of Chinese manufacturers at the exact same time is...this weird spinning fidget thing? I’ve been seeing them everywhere, and might just buy my own for $2.

