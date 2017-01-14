Two curved Samsung LED monitors, the Ninja Coffee Bar, a back-saving cushion and more lead Saturday’s best deals.



Amazon’s one and only Gold Box today is a good one. Take your pick of two certified refurbished curved LED Samsung monitors. Choose between a 24" for $160 or a 27" for $224. But these prices are only for today, so don’t delay.



Refurb Ninja Coffee Bar with Glass Carafe, $90

Ninja’s new high-end coffee maker has all the bells and whistles you could want in a coffee machine, and you can pick up a refurb for $90 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



The headlining feature here is Ninja’s Auto-iQ system, which automatically adjusts the water level based on the brew size and type you select, but you’ll also get a permanent filter, milk frother and tumbler in the box.

If you’re not in need of a coffee brewer but still want to get in on something Ninja, how about the Ninja Master Prep Professional? Make smoothies or soups with the power of 450 Watts.



In my opinion, the most important accessory to bring camping is something to cook in. Grab this non-stick camping pan set for only $24 and get a mini flashlight, wire saw, and camping stove for free. It’s everything you could need to have a real meal in the woods.

Sitting is killing you, but if a standing desk isn’t an option, this discounted foam cushion can at least take some of the strain off your lower back whether you’re at your desk, on a plane, or driving your car.



People still use pens and paper, who woulda thunk? If you cannot fathom where your pens keep disappearing to and need some replacements, this box of 12 BIC Velocity Bold black ball-point pens is only $5, the lowest it’s ever been.

Put 64GB of storage in the palm of your hand for only $15 with this SanDisk USB Type A flash drive. It’s still pretty crazy to think you can just walk around with 64GB of files on your key ring, if you ask me.

Jackery Pop Slim, $15 with code JQPTX8IO

This pocket-sized USB battery pack from Jackery won’t win any price-per-mAh awards, but it basically the thinnest battery pack we’ve ever seen.



The $15 Jackery Pop Slim is barely thicker than your smartphone, despite packing in enough juice to give any phone a full charge. Just be sure to note the promo code below.

Extra 20% off sale styles with code DEEPDIVE

Sperry is marking down all their sale styles an extra 20% off when you use the code DEEPDIVE. Tons of cold weather styles are marked down, with their classic boat shoes and loafers hanging around too. Listen, the best time to stock up on seasonal staples is during the off-season, so don’t even think about rolling your eyes at the thought of ordering loafers.

This 350VA/200W APC UPS battery backup won’t be able to keep your gaming PC running at full throttle during a power outage, but it can provide a little extra juice to a NAS, external hard drives, or even your home networking gear, at least until you can get everything powered down safely.

Shoulder Massager with Shiatsu Kneading Massage and Heat, $36 with code NaipoGF1

This neck massager may look like a torture device, but let me tell you. I have a similar one from a different brand and it’s fantastic. The weird arm things help you regulate the pressure of the massager and it also heats up. It’s like the best straight jacket you’ve ever worn.

20% off select Frito-Lay Products with Subscribe & Save

An endless supply of chips and cookies in my pantry is a dream, and it looks like Amazon wants to make that a reality. Use Subscribe & Save (you can always cancel) and grab massive variety packs on Frito-Lay products for 20% off. There are tons to choose from like Cheetos, Doritos, Sun Chips, Stacy’s and more.

Eneloops are the best rechargeable batteries, and since you can never have enough of them, here’s a dozen AAs for $31, the best price since November.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member (and are financially responsible to a sufficient degree), there’s no reason not to have the new Amazon Prime Rewards credit card in your wallet.



The card gets you 1% cash back on all purchases, 2% at restaurants, gas stations, and drug stores, and most notably, a whopping 5% back on all Amazon.com purchases for Prime members. You won’t find a credit card that saves you more on Amazon, so if it’s your online store of choice, this is money in your pocket.

While the card isn’t going anywhere, the introductory $70 gift card offer likely will be. Amazon occasionally offers higher than usual sign-up bonuses on credit cards, and this appears to be one of those times (though Amazon isn’t completely clear on that point). All you have to do is sign up for the card, and you’ll have $70 loaded onto your Amazon account immediately after approval.

Don’t put up replacing those boots you’ve gotten resoled one too many times any longer. DSW is giving you up to 65% off literally thousands of boots in basically any style you could think of. Even if you don’t need boots, it’s worth look. You never know what you’ll find (and navigating the store IRL is just a huge pain).

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.



Today on Amazon, you can get highly-rated duplex receptacles with a pair of USB ports for $16 each, one of the best prices we’ve seen. These have proven very popular with readers in the past, even at higher prices, so be sure to secure a few before Amazon sells out.

Rain-X’s water repellency wiper blades don’t just push water off your windshield; they actively coat it with a water repelling formula that lasts for months. For a limited time, Amazon’s taking 15% off every size blade that they sell, with the discount shown at checkout.

Note: If you aren’t seeing the discount, make sure the listing is shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly, not a third party seller.

Anker’s SoundCore is your favorite Bluetooth speaker, but if you need something a little more portable, they don’t get much smaller than the SoundCore nano.



With a sole 3W driver and only four hours of battery life, the nano’s not going to blow you away, but it looks fantastic, and it’ll get the job done for quick listening sessions on the go.

The Humble Monthly subscription plan delivers you a selection of new games (to keep!) every month, gives you 10% off everything in the Humble Store, and donates 5% of each month’s proceeds to charity, but if all that wasn’t enough to get you to sign up, how about a copy of XCOM 2?



For a limited time, if you sign up for any subscription plan, you’ll get immediate access to one of 2016's best strategy games, and it’s yours to keep even if you cancel your membership. Month-to-month subscriptions cost $12, and can be cancelled any time, but you can save more if you pre-pay for longer periods.

Veho MUVI X-Lapse Timelapse Mount, $10. Tripod not included.

You know those cinematic time lapses where the camera slowly pans as the action speeds along? Now you can make them yourself for just $10. The Veho Muvi X-Lapse works with just about any compact camera, action cam, or smartphone, and can mount on top of a tripod for more control over your shot. Here’s a sample video to give you an idea of what you can pull off with this thing.

Between shedding fur on your seats and a seemingly physiological need to jump into the front seat while you’re passing an 18-wheeler on the freeway, it’s no secret that a lot of dogs don’t do particularly well in the car. So, if you’re planning on taking your dog to your parents’ house for the holidays, this hammock seat cover from AmazonBasics can help keep your backseat fur and slobber-free.

The cover hooks into the headrests on both the front and back seats, creating a kind of loosely enclosed room that will keep your dog safely in the backseat, and her fur a layer removed from your upholstery.

Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing, $8 with Subscribe & Save and 20% coupon

Aquaphor has been around forever and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially come wintertime. I always have some around for tattoo aftercare, but also grab for it when my hands hurt from forgetting my gloves. Clip the coupon, sign up for Subscribe & Save (you can always cancel) and save 20% on this 14oz jar.

Cold brew coffee might not sound appealing in the winter, but that’s only if you conflate it with iced coffee, which is not the same thing. Cold brew is just a steeping process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can enjoy it hot or cold all year ‘round. If you want to give it a shot, the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the easiest way to get started, and it’s only $18 today.

This non-coffee drinker bought one of these last year, and I’m absolutely in love with it. All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Amazon’s listed slightly lower prices on a few occasions, but $18 is still several dollars less than its usual going rate. This was one of our 16 most popular products of 2016, so if you still haven’t tried one out, it’s time to jump on the bandwagon.