Mesh boxer briefs, an inexpensive toilet stool, and memory foam pillows lead off Saturday's best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

$14 is a great price for any 64GB flash drive, let alone one from Samsung with such a cool design.



Twelve South has long been a favorite design shop for Mac nerds, and their aluminum BookArc has never been cheaper on Amazon.



VAVA MOOV 20 True Wireless Earbuds, $60 with code BUGORD4P

Inexpensive truly wireless headphones are finally starting to become a thing, and VAVA’s new MOOV 20s are $10 off today on Amazon with promo code BUGORD4P. Unlike AirPods, they’ll only last about 3 hours on a charge, and they don’t come with a wireless recharging case, but hey, not having a wire around your neck is worth something.



TP-Link Archer C7, $72 with code 15TPLC7

While mesh routers have broken through in 2016, the Wirecutter-recommended TP-Link Archer C7 though is one of the best “traditional” routers you can get, and it’ll only cost you $72 today with promo code 15TPLC7. It was down to $70 around Black Friday, but this is the best deal we’ve seen since the holidays.

J&L Swan Bluetooth Headphones, $11 with code G7HVVZXQ

Bluetooth headphones are cheap enough now that it makes sense to keep a few pairs handy, just like you used to with wired earbuds. At $11, these are perfect for tossing into a gym bag or luggage, just in case you ever need them.

TaoTronics 3D VR Headset, $10 with code LVHVZM7H

We’ve seen plenty of deals on “premium” Google Cardboard-compatible VR headsets, but this is one of the only ones we’ve seen that includes a magnetic button on the side, which means you won’t have to pair an external Bluetooth remote to navigate within VR apps. Seriously, if you haven’t played with Google Cardboard yet, you’ll have so much fun.

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version just dropped to an all-time low price.



The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

There was a $6 launch day discount on these a few weeks ago that dropped them to $24, but if you missed out on that sale, they’re slashed to $22 today, no code required.

Top Home Deals

If excessive noise (or utter silence) makes it difficult for you to doze off, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep.



LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds and 10 fan sounds, all of which are generated dynamically, without any jarring looping. And this particular model also includes EU and UK plug adapters, so you can take it with you when you travel. Today’s $35 price tag is an all-time low, and $25 less than usual, but it’s only available today as part of an Amazon Gold Box deal.

Cymas Memory Foam Seat Cushion, $19 with code EF3OSNJM

Sitting is killing you, but if a standing desk isn’t an option, this discounted foam cushion can at least take some of the strain off your lower back whether you’re at your desk, on a plane, or driving your car.



Cymas’ orthopedic cushion is designed to take pressure of your tailbone while seated, easing lower back pain and numbness. And while this is a new product without a lot of reviews, you can check out this nearly identical listing from Aylio, which features a 4.4 star average from over 10,000 customers.

These dryer balls have an astounding 12,000 Amazon reviews at a 4.6 star average, and are unsurprisingly Amazon’s top-selling item in the fabric softener category. Like, good for them, but how does such a boring product get that much attention?



Anyway, you can get a half-dozen for $12, or $5 less than usual, or three for $8, about $3 off the usual price.

Sorry if this is indelicate, but we’re all pooping incorrectly. Originally popularized by Squatty Potty, a toilet stool can lift your legs into ideal bowel movement positioning, and you can get one from easyGopro for $18 today, or a few bucks less than the Squatty Potty.



Amazon’s been going all out on the pillow deals lately, and they’re back at it again with a highly rated shredded memory foam pillow for $40-$46, today only. Just note that while the product photo shows two pillows, you’ll only get one.



Redo your home for a lot less than you’d think while Target is marking down all their furniture up to 40%. Everything from living room accent chairs to a new headboard is discounted, which means you can replace those IKEA pieces with something at least a little sturdier.

Or, get ready for the spring with discounts on outdoor and patio furniture. It’ll help you get past the fact that for the second time this year, it was 65 degrees in NYC yesterday and it’s now snowing.

4-Pack Packing Cubes + Dirty Laundry Bag, $16 with code JILLVE4H

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this highly-rated set of four is only $16 today, complete with a bonus dirty laundry bag.

Buying headlight bulbs for your car before you need them will save you an inconvenient (and if it’s at night or raining, potentially illegal) trip to the auto parts store, and with this 15% Amazon coupon, you might as well stock up.



Philips Vision bulbs have great customer reviews, and come in tons of different sizes to fit most vehicles. Just note that you won’t see the 15% discount until checkout, and don’t forget to do a little Googling to make sure you’re getting the right set.

OxyLED N05 Stick-Anywhere LED Tap Light, $5 with code OXY1PN05

This stick-anywhere LED light seems pretty basic—it doesn’t have a motion sensor or rechargeable battery—but for $5, it’s pretty impressive that you can customize the brightness level and turn it on by tapping almost anywhere on the body. If you have any closets or cabinets without sufficient light, I can think of worse solutions.

2-Pack Aukey Magnetic Vent Mounts, $9 with code AUKPACK2

Update: Now you can get a 2-pack of similar items from Mpow for $8.

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Aukey for $9 today with code AUKPACK2. Even if you already have one in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), it’s worth tossing an extra into your luggage to use in rental cars whenever you travel.

320 Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, $9 after $2.50 coupon

Lysol wipes are one of the easiest ways to wipe down cabinets, and they’re a gift sent from the heavens whenever someone in your house has a cold. Assuming you’ve got some extra cabinet space, you should definitely pick up 320 wipes for $9 up with this clippable Amazon coupon.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

OxyLED 16' Strip Lights, $15 with code 1OXY5050

Strip lights can add dramatic accents to the undersides of cabinets and furniture, and this 16' strip from OxyLED can also glow in 20 different colors to fit your mood or decor, all for just $15.



If 16' is too long, you can cut this strip after every third light without damaging it, and if it isn’t long enough, you can even daisy chain multiple strips together with these inexpensive connectors.

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omlettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $16. The Dash Go is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.6 star review average from nearly 3,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Our readers have bought tens of thousands of pairs of ExOfficio’s quick-drying mesh boxer briefs, but if their sky high cost (you’d be lucky to get a single pair for $15) has scared you off, here’s a budget-friendly alternative with great reviews.



David Archy’s performance mesh boxers use a nearly identical nylon/spandex ratio as ExOfficio (they say polyamide and Lycra to be fancy, but it’s the same thing), and Amazon reviewers say they compare very favorably. The biggest difference: Price. While supplies last, you can get three pairs for $22, about $4 less than usual.

Just note that the product page includes mesh, solid, and stripe models, but the mesh ones will be the best facsimile of ExOfficio.

Winter is winding down, which means it’s time to stock up on cold weather gear on the cheap. Today only, Amazon’s blowing out gloves, mittens, and hats for children at great low prices. Just be sure to get a size up to account for your kid growing over the summer.



Remington The Crafter, $32 after 20% coupon

Ready to give your mane the attention it deserves? Remington’s The Crafter comes with 10 trimming length settings, a 3 hour lithium-ion battery, and multiple detachable trimming heads for managing your stubble, and Amazon’s taking $8 off with a clippable coupon, for a limited time.

5-Pack Modern Motif Socks, $30 with code 4QIEELUE

These Modern Motif socks prove that men’s dress socks don’t need to be drab and colorless, and today on Amazon, you can save $6 on a box of five pairs. There are several collections to choose from, but personally, I’m a fan of the Blue Steel collection.

Amazon’s back at it again with the sample box deals, and this time, $10 gets you six sample-sized men’s grooming items, plus a $10 credit towards dozens of full-sized items from this list. Assuming you use the credit, that’s like getting all of the samples for free.

Top Gaming Deals

GTA V’s campaign is great, and its online mode is still incredibly active, so its no wonder that the game has been relatively immune from downward price pressure, even years after release. Today though, you can get a PC download code from Amazon for $30, matching the best deal we’ve seen.

Featuring six programmable buttons, on-the-fly DPI switching, and buttons tested to 20 million clicks, the Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime is about as good as it gets in a $25 gaming mouse.

Pandemic Legacy is a co-op board game that raises the stakes by adding permanent (like, actually permanent) changes to the board as you play, and it’s amazing. It also happens to be marked down to $39 on Amazon today, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

