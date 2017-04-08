Discounted MacBook Pros, GreenWorks 40V cordless tools, and For Honor lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

iClever BoostLink Metal Lightning Cable, $7 with code XWT3WA3C

Just when you thought you’d seen it all when it comes to Lightning cables, iClever just released one that’s braided on the outside with stainless steel.

Obviously, this won’t be as flexible as a rubber or nylon-coated cable, but it’s impossible to tangle, and should stand up to even the most reckless iPhone owner. Plus, it just looks really damn cool. It’s a tough sell at $15, but for a limited time, you can try one out for $7 with promo code XWT3WA3C.

$200-$250 off MacBook Pros

We’ve seen scattered deals on individual MacBook Pro models, but Best Buy’s taking $200-$250 off basically the entire lineup today, from the 13" non-Touch Bar to the 15" behemoths.

Logitech Harmony Smart Control, $70

This seemingly basic remote might not look like much at first blush, but it can actually control eight of your favorite home theater devices, and even turn your smartphone into a universal remote as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You’re probably used to seeing Logitech Harmony remotes with screens built-in, but it turns out that you already carry a much better screen in your pocket. So in addition to controlling your TV, cable box, game console, stereo, and more from the remote itself, the Logitech Harmony Smart Control can now do the same from your iPhone or Android from anywhere in the house. That’s especially handy when your favorite show is about to start and you can’t find the remote anywhere.

Today’s $70 deal is a match for the best we’ve ever seen.

Anker PowerDrive 2 Elite, $2

Anker’s new PowerDrive 2 Elite can output 12W on both ports simultaneously, and it looks really nice to boot. We had it for $10 at launch, but otherwise, today’s $12 price is the best we’ve seen.

Fitbit Charge 2, $100

The Fitbit Charge 2 is a truly excellent wearable, and it’s back down to $100 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen.

The Charge 2 two took the step, activity, and heart rate tracking of the original, and added a much more detailed display that can show you your texts, incoming calls, and calendar appointments like a real smart watch. We’ve seen this deal a couple of times before, and it never lasts long.

Refurb GoPro HERO4 Black, $235

GoPro’s official refurb eBay store is consistently the best place to score deep discounts on the popular action cams, but this is the first time we’ve seen them post last generation’s flagship.

Considering the HERO4 Black sold for $500 when it launched, and the similarly specced HERO5 retails for $400, $235 is an absolute steal. Yes, it’s a refurb, but you still a full 1 year warranty from GoPro, so I wouldn’t worry about that too much.

Velocifire VM01 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $36 with code VETSSSRK

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, Velocifire’s full-width model is down to an all-time low $36 today.

The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX Brows, which are easy to press and quieter than most other switches, making them popular for office use.

Anker 3-in-1 Smartphone Lens Kit, $10

Phone cameras will never have true interchangeable lenses, but you can still take fisheye, wide angle, and macro photos with this 3-in-1 clip-on lens kit from Anker. Be sure to check out the sample photos uploaded by customers to get an idea of what this kit is capable of.

Aukey Dual Port Charger, $6 with code AUKWALLA

You know the little charging brick that came with your phone? Throw it out, and spend $6 on this replacement from Aukey (with code AUKWALLA). It’s only slightly bigger than Apple’s standard iPhone charger, but it includes two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of current (instead of 1A) to charge your devices faster.

Top Home Deals

GreenWorks Gold Box

The sun’s out and the weather’s warming up, which means you have to start doing yard work again. Luckily, Amazon’s Gold Box is full of GreenWorks 40V lawn tools and batteries to make things simpler. The batteries work across the entire line of tools, so you can go from mowing to mowing to edging to trimming your hedges without filling up a gas tank or plugging in an extension cord.

Contigo SnapSeal Byron, $9

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop travel mugs are a longtime reader favorite, but the similar SnapSeal Byron is marked down to an all-time low price today on Amazon, albeit as an Add-On Item.

Unlike the West Loop, the Byron’s lid doesn’t open and close automatically, though many reviewers say it’s easier to clean. The Byron also includes a rubberized non-slip sleeve, which is a nice touch, especially at this price.

Free shipping with five select items | $5 off $25 in Easter candy

If your snacks or household essentials are running low, Amazon’s running two Prime Pantry promotions to day to save you a trip to the store.

First off, they’ve refreshed their selection of free shipping items, which now includes snacks, hygiene products, laundry supplies and a lot more. As always, just add any five items to your box to get free shipping, or a $6 discount if you have a free shipping credit in your Amazon account from selecting no-rush shipping on a standard Prime order. Personally, I’d be curious to try Amazon’s Wickedly Prime in-house tortilla chips and almonds, if only for the novelty of eating Amazon-branded snacks.

While you’re at it, if you throw in $25 worth of Easter candy, you’ll get an additional $5 off your box. Just don’t ruin your appetite before dinner.

2-Pack OxyLED Toilet Lights, $10 with code 2OXYTN01

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.

OxyLED’s new motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score a 2-pack for $10 with code 2OXYTN01. That’s the best price we’ve seen on these by $4.

2-Pack Aukey LED Mini Flashlights, $8 with code AUKSET05

Mini LED flashlights belong in every drawer, glove box, and tool chest, and you can get two of Aukey’s new flashlights for $8 today with code AUKSET05 Unfortunately, they don’t include a rechargeable battery, opting instead of a single AA, but uh, there’s a deal for that.

20% off select Frito-Lay Products 

An endless supply of chips and cookies in my pantry is a dream, and it looks like Amazon wants to make that a reality. Go to this page and choose from a massive variety packs on Frito-Lay products for 20% off. There are tons to choose from like Cheetos, Doritos, Stacy’s and more. Just remember that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

25% off $25 in Chocolate

There are two types of people in the world: People who say they love chocolate, and liars, and there’s really no point to being the latter.

Advertisement

Sponsored

Just in time for Easter, and with Mother’s Day looming on the horizon, Amazon’s taking a flat 25% off when you spend $25 or more on dozens of eligible chocolates. Options range from supermarket staples like M&Ms and Reeses to fancy giftables from the likes of Cailler, Green & Black’s, and Lindt. Just mix and match until you’ve spent $25 (all items must be shipped and sold by Amazon, not by third party sellers), and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout.

Mpow Solar Light, $16 with code WVOTXL52 | 2-Pack, $30 with code NFBJ9WYL | 4-Pack, $57 with code M5KVSIOU

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $16 today, or buy more to save more. Just be sure to note the promo codes in each case.

OxyLED N08 Stick-Anywhere Motion-Sensing Lights, $12 with code 3POXYN08

Motion-sensing night lights are great for stumbling to the bathroom at night, sure, but they also work wonders in dark closets and cabinets. Today on Amazon, you can grab three of them for just $12.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Enkeeo Digital Hand Grip Strengthener, $6 with code 4HJPJSVQ

I never realized you could add extra features to a hand grip strengthener, but this one will count your squeezes, calculate your calories burned, and show you how long you’ve been exercising, all for $6.

Bushnell Trophy Camera, $215

This Bushnell trail camera will automatically snap 14MP photos and/or 720p video when it detects movement, and you can bag it for $215 from today’s Amazon Gold Box. Even if you aren’t a hunter, these can be pretty fun - my parents own one and use it to get photos of deer in their backyard.

$10 off select linen items

Attempting to stay comfortable in the ups and downs on springtime weather is a challenge. The right material will always be your best friend, and linen is the right material. Uniqlo is marking down their linen styles so you can stock up and stay cool for less. Save $10 on linen shirts, dresses, and pants for guys and girls.

$10 on the Easter Collection with code EASTER10

The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, save $10 on their Easter Collection, which is full of seasonal blooms like lilies, ranunculus and more. Use the code EASTER10 at checkout to save.

Top Gaming Deals

For Honor, $35 - PS4 | XB1

For Honor isn’t even two months old yet, but you can already become a knight, Viking, or Samurai warrior for $35, courtesy of today’s Amazon Gold Box. Needless to say, that’s an all-time low price, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Switch Pro Controller, $69

This isn’t technically a deal (unless you consider a $1 discount to $69 nice), but the Switch Pro Controller is in stock on Amazon, which is a minor miracle given Nintendo’s recent history.

It’s also available from Walmart, if Amazon sells out.

Exploding Kittens, $17

You know the guy that writes The Oatmeal webcomics? He made a card game, and it became the most-backed project in Kickstarter history, as measured by number of individual backers. If you weren’t one of them though, Amazon’s taking $3 off today.

Logitech G300s, $20

Name brand gaming mice don’t need to cost more than a new release game: This Logitech G300s is only $20 today, matching the best deal we’ve ever seen. Despite the low price, you still get nine programmable buttons, three onboard memory profiles (with different lighting colors to help you distinguish them), and a 2500 DPI sensor. That’s a lot of mouse for the price.

THQ Nordic Humble Bundle

Humble Bundles are usually centered around PC games, or occasionally Android, but the Humble THQ Nordic bundle is all about the PS4.

Advertisement

15 PS4 downloadable titles are spread across three different price tiers, including several Darksiders games and Destroy All Humans. $15 unlocks everything, but as always, you get to pay whatever you want, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

Nintendo Switch Case/Stand, $8 with code ZB6X7BTA

The kickstand built into the Nintendo Switch can only hold it up at a steep angle, and will probably break off anyway. But this protective case doubles as a multi-angle stand, and it’s only $8, so you can still afford it after you empty your bank account on extra Joy-Con.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming