Unlike the West Loop, the Byron’s lid doesn’t open and close automatically, though many reviewers say it’s easier to clean. The Byron also includes a rubberized non-slip sleeve, which is a nice touch, especially at this price.

If your snacks or household essentials are running low, Amazon’s running two Prime Pantry promotions to day to save you a trip to the store.



First off, they’ve refreshed their selection of free shipping items, which now includes snacks, hygiene products, laundry supplies and a lot more. As always, just add any five items to your box to get free shipping, or a $6 discount if you have a free shipping credit in your Amazon account from selecting no-rush shipping on a standard Prime order. Personally, I’d be curious to try Amazon’s Wickedly Prime in-house tortilla chips and almonds, if only for the novelty of eating Amazon-branded snacks.

While you’re at it, if you throw in $25 worth of Easter candy, you’ll get an additional $5 off your box. Just don’t ruin your appetite before dinner.

2-Pack OxyLED Toilet Lights, $10 with code 2OXYTN01

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



OxyLED’s new motion-sensing toilet lights fit on just about any toilet, and can output 12 different colors of light without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. For a limited time, you can score a 2-pack for $10 with code 2OXYTN01. That’s the best price we’ve seen on these by $4.

2-Pack Aukey LED Mini Flashlights, $8 with code AUKSET05

Mini LED flashlights belong in every drawer, glove box, and tool chest, and you can get two of Aukey’s new flashlights for $8 today with code AUKSET05 Unfortunately, they don’t include a rechargeable battery, opting instead of a single AA, but uh, there’s a deal for that.

An endless supply of chips and cookies in my pantry is a dream, and it looks like Amazon wants to make that a reality. Go to this page and choose from a massive variety packs on Frito-Lay products for 20% off. There are tons to choose from like Cheetos, Doritos, Stacy’s and more. Just remember that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

There are two types of people in the world: People who say they love chocolate, and liars, and there’s really no point to being the latter.



Just in time for Easter, and with Mother’s Day looming on the horizon, Amazon’s taking a flat 25% off when you spend $25 or more on dozens of eligible chocolates. Options range from supermarket staples like M&Ms and Reeses to fancy giftables from the likes of Cailler, Green & Black’s, and Lindt. Just mix and match until you’ve spent $25 (all items must be shipped and sold by Amazon, not by third party sellers), and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout.

Mpow Solar Light, $16 with code WVOTXL52 | 2-Pack, $30 with code NFBJ9WYL | 4-Pack, $57 with code M5KVSIOU

Without any wiring to futz with, Mpow’s solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get one for $16 today, or buy more to save more. Just be sure to note the promo codes in each case.

OxyLED N08 Stick-Anywhere Motion-Sensing Lights, $12 with code 3POXYN08

Motion-sensing night lights are great for stumbling to the bathroom at night, sure, but they also work wonders in dark closets and cabinets. Today on Amazon, you can grab three of them for just $12.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Enkeeo Digital Hand Grip Strengthener, $6 with code 4HJPJSVQ

I never realized you could add extra features to a hand grip strengthener, but this one will count your squeezes, calculate your calories burned, and show you how long you’ve been exercising, all for $6.



This Bushnell trail camera will automatically snap 14MP photos and/or 720p video when it detects movement, and you can bag it for $215 from today’s Amazon Gold Box. Even if you aren’t a hunter, these can be pretty fun - my parents own one and use it to get photos of deer in their backyard.



Attempting to stay comfortable in the ups and downs on springtime weather is a challenge. The right material will always be your best friend, and linen is the right material. Uniqlo is marking down their linen styles so you can stock up and stay cool for less. Save $10 on linen shirts, dresses, and pants for guys and girls.

$10 on the Easter Collection with code EASTER10

The Bouqs is probably the best place to use when sending flowers right now. The bouquets are unique and the blooms are harvested from the side of a freakin’ volcano. And right now, save $10 on their Easter Collection, which is full of seasonal blooms like lilies, ranunculus and more. Use the code EASTER10 at checkout to save.

Top Gaming Deals

For Honor, $35 - PS4 | XB1

For Honor isn’t even two months old yet, but you can already become a knight, Viking, or Samurai warrior for $35, courtesy of today’s Amazon Gold Box. Needless to say, that’s an all-time low price, but it’s only available today, or until sold out.