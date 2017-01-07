The perfect treadmill to keep your resolutions, Bushnell hunting gear, and a Roku smart TV lead Saturday’s best deals.

Prepare for the apocalypse your next hunting trip with Amazon’s sale on Bushnell hunting gear. Pick up a quality HD trail camera for $75 and a pair of XLT roof prism binoculars for under $100. Personally, I would just use the trail camera to look at all the weird animals that hang out in the woods, but that’s just me.

A 55" Roku LED 1080p HDTV for under $350 is a no-brainer if you’re in the market for a great TV. This Sharp option also includes an app to control with your smartphone, so you don’t need to dig through the couch for the remote ever again.

Another day, another Kindle sale. This one is an aggregation of the Best of the Month books from 2016, including some super popular titles. Fill your kindle with some highly-rated ebooks.

Here are a few of the most popular titles, but it’s worth sifting through the three pages on Amazon.

Mpow 18W USB AC Wall Charger with Quick Charge,$5 with code ITSVP356

A wall charger with QuickCharge is something you should always have lying around (if your device is compatible). So for $5 with the code ITSVP356, it’s pretty stupid not to buy this Mpow charger.

If you don’t have room for a full at-home gym, this folding treadmill is a great option. With ProShox cushioning to help your knees and iPod connectivity to make you hate running just a little less, it’s a great solution to hitting your resolution target of working out more.

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Luxe Bidet Neo 120 that will work with just about any toilet for just $32. That’s nothing for a product you’ll use just about every day, and it’s particularly good for a model with a self-cleaning and retracting nozzle, let alone one with over 4,000 reviews. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

AUKEY USB Charger with USB C Port, $20 with code AUKUSBC5

Back down to its lowest price ever, this handy $20 wall charger from Aukey not only features four USB ports, but has an added USB-C port as well. You’ll be able to charge all your devices at once without fiddling with any special adapters. No one likes to fiddle. Plus, it supports everyone’s favorite Quick Charge capability.

PUMA has made some very strategic moves to stay relevant, but they also have managed to stay pretty true to what they’re known for. So when they launch their Semi-Annual Sale full of staple styles of clothing and sneakers, it’s a win-win. Up to 50% off stuff that isn’t weird and celebrity-backed? Count me in.

The Bonavita BV1800 was your favorite coffee maker, and you can snag one with a stainless steel carafe for $121 today. It occasionally gets a little bit cheaper, but this is the best deal we’ve seen in over a month.

We sell a lot of cold brew coffee makers (the Takeya being the most popular) but the coolgear BRU is something pretty different. With its 21oz double wall tumbler fitted beneath the carafe, you can take your coffee with your immediately after it’s done brewing. And it’s on sale today for only $32.

Mpow Streambot Bluetooth Receiver, $12 with code HVDAKAQJ

With this $12 Mpow Streambot Bluetooth receiver, you can turn everything from your dusty old iHome to your legacy home theater system into a Bluetooth speaker. Just plug in the AUX jack, connect up to two devices, and start streaming.

If you missed out on all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday console discounts this year, it’s not too late to get a great deal on a PS4 Slim. Today on eBay, $249 gets you the Uncharted console bundle, plus free shipping and no tax for most places (sorry California and Georgia).

Mpow Buckler (Orange), $16 with code 5EBIIXFV

We see our fair share of water-resistant Bluetooth speaker deals, but the Mpow Buckler has been one of our readers’ favorite models to date, probably thanks to its ingenious suction cup design that you can stick to your shower wall.

40% off all sale styles with code SALE40

It may say 30% off on the Levi’s site, but enter the code SALE40 at checkout, and you’re in for a treat. Levi’s ramped up their sale discount from 30% to 40% off all sale styles. And the great thing about the Levi’s store is that it isn’t just denim.



I finally got my hands on a pair of the infamous Wedgie jean, and I love them (the Joshua Tree wash is on sale for $42). My most recent purchase was this really comfy sweater that I have worn at least three times in the past two weeks.

If you didn’t get your denim fill during the Levi’s sale, maybe check out Uniqlo’s crazy-good deal on jeans. All women’s styles are $30 and all men’s are $40, including selvedge denim and HEATTECH jeans.

The North Face Sale at Moosejaw plus 10% off all sale items with code NACHO10

Around these parts, it’s starting to get uncomfortably cold. So, if you haven’t stocked up on winter essentials, this one’s for you. Not only is Moosejaw marking down a bunch of The North Face stuff, use the code NACHO10 and get an additional 10% off.

Naipo Muscle Roller Stick, $10 with code Naipo604

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $10 when you use the code Naipo604, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.

Two Bosch Insight Wiper Blades, $23. Add two to cart (must be shipped by Amazon) to see the discount.

If you need a fresh set of wiper blades to survive the winter, you can grab a pair of Bosch Insight wiper blades for $23 from Amazon today.

Just pick the two you need, add them to your cart, and the discount should appear automatically, assuming both were shipped and sold by Amazon.com. The deal even allows you to mix and match sizes, so you can almost certainly find a combination that will work for your car.



