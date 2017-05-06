Discounts on the entire Fitbit lineup, a five pound bag of gummi bears, and a half price sound bar lead off Saturday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

$21 for a rechargeable Cree LED flashlight would be a pretty good deal under any circumstances, but this one includes a seatbelt cutter, window hammer, and even a 10,400mAh USB battery charger. Plus, with IPX6 waterproofing, meaning you could even take it for a swim.



Our readers recently named Anker PowerPort as their favorite line of USB charging hubs, and the PowerPort Speed 5 is on sale for $30 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. This particular model includes not one, but two Quick Charge 3.0 ports to juice up compatible Android devices up to 80% faster.



Pricing for 1TB externals has bottomed out around $50 for a couple of years now, so when you find one for $40, you should pull the trigger. Even if you don’t need one yourself, give it to a friend or family member who isn’t diligent about backing up their files.



If you’re still listening to your TV through its built-in speakers, listen up: This highly-rated Sony sound bar and wireless subwoofer for just $100 as a refurb, nearly $100 less than usual.



In addition to delivering rich audio from your TV, the sound bar includes Bluetooth so you can stream music from your phone on the fly, and even NFC for easy device pairing. Today’s deal also happens to be the lowest price we’ve ever seen (including refurbs, which this is not), so don’t hesitate to pick this up if you’re in the market for a better aural experience from your home theater.

My car battery doesn’t even last three years, so I can’t begin to imagine how this Logitech mouse can survive for that long. This is the best price we’ve ever seen on the Marathon Mouse, so I’d sprint over to Amazon to order one, if I were you.

You probably know by now that Anker’s PowerCore line is your favorite brand of USB battery packs, and the 20,000mAh model is marked down to just $34 today, or about $6 less than usual.

