Finger lights, Sugru projects, and TriggerPoint foam massage balls lead off Saturday’s best deals.

Yi, manufacturer of your favorite affordable action cam, also makes a home IP security camera, and Prime members can pick it up for just $30 today, albeit with a backorder. If you want it faster, or aren’t a Prime member, it’s also available for $35.



The Yi Home Camera includes all the basic features you’d expect, including two-way audio, automatic activity alerts to your phone, and remote monitoring. And unlike other companies that rely on cloud storage and monthly fees, the Yi stores your files on an onboard microSD card, no membership required

I’ll admit, this morning was the first time I’d ever heard of finger flashlights, but apparently they’re quite popular at parties and concerts, and you can get 100 of them for $13 today. You get 25 of each color, and they all have a 24 hour (non-replaceable) battery built right in.

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can pick up their Rebel Tech Kit for an all-time low $13 today. That includes four packs in four different colors, a remover tool, and a book with 14 projects to get you started.

Vansky Floatable Waterproof Dry Bag with Headphone Passthrough, $7 with code SLOD4R07

This deal seems a little bit out of season, but if you have any winter beach getaways on the horizon, this $7 dry bag can keep your precious smartphone safe from surf and sand. And unlike most products in this category, this one includes a headphone jack passthrough, and it’ll even float if you drop it.

The original Boogie Board LCD writing tablet was one of our most popular items on Black Friday, and today, the larger Boogie Board Sync is on sale for its lowest price ever. Unlike the original, which had no ability to save or sync your drawings, this one can do both, with enough internal memory to store over 1000 images, and Bluetooth to connect to your phone or computer.

You don’t need an extra room or tons of expensive home gym equipment to stay in shape without a gym membership, you just need this resistance band set, marked down to an all-time low $20.

While supplies last (which, if history is any indication, won’t be long), you can get a 17 cup and 2.5 cup RubberMaid FreshWorks container for $17. We saw a few lower prices around Black Friday last year, but this set usually sells for $20.

Last year, these became one of the fastest products to ever reach our Bestseller pantheon, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from our readers.

The loss of headphone jack on the iPhone 7 has been felt most acutely by owners of older cars, who until now could use the port to listen to audio in the car while still charging their phones. This $16 Bluetooth/FM transmitter will be a cold comfort to those people, I’m sure, but it’s certainly better than nothing.

The last few weeks have seen several sales on TriggerPoint’s popular foam rollers, and now, you can save on their massage balls as well. Both the 2.5" and 5" versions are at or near all-time lows.

Krave Jerky Variety Pack, $16 after 10% coupon

Who doesn’t want more jerky in their life? $16 today gets you 10 1.5 oz. samplers from Krave, with Chili Lime, Black Cherry, and Sweet Chipotle all included. Just be sure to clip the 10% coupon on the page to get the deal.

One of the best card games you probably haven’t heard of is back on sale today. Munchkin is a little bit like D&D, but much more approachable and silly. The Deluxe version includes a game board and standies to track your level, but it’s already slightly backordered, so order quickly.

If you tell me you don’t like gummy vitamins, I’ll tell you you’re a liar. Want to grab a sample bottle of them, plus other things to make the new year healthier? Take advantage of this $15 sample box from Amazon. Get 15+ samples and a $15 credit towards select Nutrition and Wellness products. New year, new you indeed.

And in case you missed it yesterday, there’s also a $10 box available that’s full of protein samples.

Update: Now up to $16, which is still a great deal.

Takeya’s cold brew coffee maker, one of the most popular items we’ve ever posted, was briefly available for $16 yesterday, and now it’s down to $15, within a few cents of an all-time low.

This non-coffee drinker bought one of these last year, and I’m absolutely in love with it. All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

The successor to one of the most popular mice ever made is down to a new low price on Amazon, while supplies last.

The Logitech MX Master Mouse comes with all the accoutrements you’d expect form a high end mouse—namely a rechargeable battery, adjustable DPI, and a dark field laser that works on glass—and a few that you wouldn’t, like a side thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and gestures, and the ability to connect over Bluetooth to three devices simultaneously.



$65 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but I wouldn’t expect it to last, so click on over to Amazon to lock in your order.

If you like Starbucks refreshers, it’s a lot cheaper to buy them on Amazon today than from your local Starbucks. They’re marked down to $18 for a 12-pack, but a 30% coupon will bring that down to under $13 at checkout when you use Subscribe & Save.

Today you can grab a Fitbit Aria smart scale on eBay for just $66, the best price we’ve ever seen for a non-refurb. It only really makes sense to buy this scale if you own (and regularly use) a Fitbit, but if you do, the Aria sync your weight, BMI, and body fat % to the Fitbit app to track your goals and progress over time.

This highly rated electric water kettle is down to an all-time low $20 today, and should pay for itself over time, as it claims to be 85% more efficient than boiling water over a stove. Plus, its heating element is completely concealed, it shuts itself off if it boils dry, and most importantly, it basks your water in a funky blue LED glow as it boils.

If your movie theater of choice is operated by Regal, this discounted gift card essentially amounts to ten free dollars. In most cities, that’s like a free ticket!

Adata’s high-end SU800 SSD features blazing read/write speeds, a three-year warranty, and fantastic user reviews, and Newegg’s eBay storefront has marked the 512GB model down to $125 today. Even if you don’t need it to upgrade a PC, it’d be easy to turn into a speedy external drive.

Tax forms are finally starting to roll out, but before you go out and pay full price for filing software, be sure to check out Amazon’s TurboTax discounts.



This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc. Eagle-eyed deal hunters might note that the prices listed on TurboTax’s site are the same or slightly lower, but those online versions will charge you an additional $37 for state tax software. The downloads and discs that Amazon’s selling by comparison include a free state download, along with free form printing, or a $20 e-file fee.

A lot of you have taken advantage of the current AmazonBasics AA rechargeable battery sale, but if you need some AAAs to go with them, you can get four for under $6 today.



That’s an all-time low price, and over $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

Nintendo, ever intent on fumbling on the one yard line, made the otherwise-excellent NES Classic’s controller cables shorter than Trump’s fingers. Luckily, you can get a pair of 10' extension cables for just $10 today with promo code Z9P5QAUV. You can even chain them together if your couch is really far away from the TV.

Refurb KitchenAid Artisan Series, $180

If you enjoy cooking, and you don’t own a KitchenAid mixer, it’s a pretty safe assumption that you want one. You can pick up a refurb of the KitchenAid Artisan mixer on eBay today in a spectrum of colors for just $180. We used to see deals like this with some regularity, but they’ve slowed down as of late, so you may want to take advantage while you can.

KMASHI Cree T6 Flashlight, $8 with code NDJ9SWWI

Everyone should keep a few small LED flashlights handy, and this $8 model from KMASHI includes Cree bulbs, five lighting modes, and a 50,000 hour lifespan.



Just note that you’ll either need three AAAs or an 18650 battery to run it.

Kohree Bias Light, $9 with code 9QK4O6IU

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. Kohree’s LED bias light strip plugs directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and sticks to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



We’ve posted lots of deals on these in the past, but $9 is the best price we’ve ever seen.

By now, everyone knows you can get a really good vacuum-insulated tumbler for a fraction of the price of a YETI, but $13 is a particularly good deal for one that includes a lid, a handle, and two steel straws.

12-Pack Variety Pack, $10 after Subscribe & Save and 30% coupon | 12-Pack Pepsi 1893 Original Cola, $10 after Subscribe & Save and 30% coupon

You probably rolled your eyes when Pepsi started making “craft” sodas, but it turns out, they’re actually really good, and Amazon will sell you a 12-can variety pack, or 12 “Original” cans for $10 when you use Subscribe & Save and clip the 30% coupon on the page. We saw this deal briefly last weekend, but if you missed out (or already drank it all), here’s another chance.

Note: You won’t see the 30% discount until checkout.

6-Pack OxyLED LED Bulbs, $12 with code OXYA1999

In case you missed out on a similar sale earlier this week, Amazon will sell you a 6-pack of highly rated OxyLED soft white bulbs for just $12 right now with promo code OXYA1999. These put out the brightness equivalent of a 60W incandescent, but with only 9W of electricity each. Plus, many local utility companies offer rebates when you buy these things, so they should pay for themselves in short order.



Note: These bulbs aren’t dimmable, which isn’t surprising at this price, but just make sure you’re aware.

Anker’s kevlar-wrapped PowerLine cables have been an immediate hit with our readers, and you can upgrade your entire microUSB cable collection today with this $11 5-pack. That’s a couple bucks less than the usual price for this pack, which includes a two 1' cables, two 3', and a 6'.

Motion Activated Toilet Night Light, $8 with code V4H6MPFG

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about using the bathroom in the middle of the night and having to turn on an overhead light to see where you’re going. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



This $8 light fits on just about any toilet, and can output 16 different colors of light at five brightness levels, without wreaking havoc on your circadian rhythms. Just be sure to use code V4H6MPFG at checkout to get the deal.

Wi-Fi smart plugs have been around for awhile, but only now are they getting small enough to only cover up a single outlet. The new TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is the same TP-Link Smart Plug you know and love, but you know, miniaturized.



These allow you to enable and disable any power outlet remotely from a smartphone app, on a schedule, or even with Alexa. Just be warned, once you start buying these, you’ll want to automate everything in your house.

Today’s deal is $5 less than usual, and an all-time low.

Naipo Seat Cushion, $14 with code NaipoSC1

We’ve posted a lot of deals lately on these coccyx seat cushions, but $14 is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight.

Amazon’s back at it again with another Prime Pantry promotion, and this time around, they’re celebrating Chinese New Year with a selection of Asian cooking essentials.



If you include $25 worth of eligible items in your next Prime Pantry box, you’ll automatically save $5 at checkout, no promo code required. Options include Sriracha, soy sauce, wasabi peas, udon noodles, and more, so go stock up, and save yourself a trip to the store.

In addition, Amazon’s also running two separate free Pantry shipping promotions right now, meaning it’s never been easier to avoid that $5.99 shipping fee. Just add five select items from this page, or from their special Super Bowl snack page (the five can be from a combination of both), and you’ll see the discount automatically at checkout. The best part? It stacks with any free Pantry shipping credits you’ve received for choosing no-rush shipping, which is an extra $6 in your pocket.

Rain-X’s water repellency wiper blades don’t just push water off your windshield; they actively coat it with a water repelling formula that lasts for months. For a limited time, Amazon’s taking 15% off every size blade that they sell, with the discount shown at checkout.

Note: If you aren’t seeing the discount, make sure the listing is shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly, not a third party seller.

