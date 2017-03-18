Custom Timbuk2 bags, TP-Link range extenders, and a hand vacuum for pet owners lead off Saturday’s best deals.



Top Tech Deals

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $22, why not give this one a try? That’s within a couple bucks of an all-time low.

Every modem rental fee you pay to your ISP is padding for their bottom line, and a total rip-off for you. Fortunately, you can buy your own modem for a relatively small upfront cost, and knock a few bucks off your monthly bill.



There used to be a general consensus that Motorola’s SB6141 was the best modem for most cable internet subscribers, but the newer SB6183 is supports double the maximum download speeds (686mbps), which is important for future-proofing purposes, if nothing else.

If wall-mounting your TV has been a permanent fixture on your to-do list for years now, this $28 VonHaus mount can articulate in any direction, and hold TVs up to 100 pounds, so no more excuses.



Mpow Portable Battery Case for Bluetooth Headphones, $11 with code SDPHVWJX

The advent of inexpensive Bluetooth headphones has been a net positive, but there’s no getting around it: They’re a pain in the ass to charge.



Luckily, Mpow’s new headphone carrying case includes a built-in 800mAh battery and microUSB cable, so you can recharge your earbuds while simultaneously keeping them from getting lost or tangled in your bag. Yeah, you’ll still need to recharge the case, but this definitely makes Bluetooth earbuds a simpler option while traveling.

Sony’s MDR line of Bluetooth headphones sold like gangbusters during Deals Week, but if you were holding out for noise cancelling models, Amazon’s rewarding your patience today with a $50 discount on the top-of the line MDR100x.



These headphones have all the features you’d expect in a good pair of Bluetooth headphones these days: NFC pairing, 20+ hour battery life, and even LDAC Hi-Res audio compatibility. But the secret sauce here is noise cancellation, including a special mode that lets ambient voices through either at all times, or just when you cup a hand over the right earcup. $348's still a pretty penny, but it’s the largest discount Amazon’s ever listed on this model in its 6+ months of existence.

Kmashi Quick Charge 2.0 20,000mAh Battery, $19 with code HP5DKI9O

$19 is a very good price for any 20,000mAh USB battery pack. But when you consider that this one includes Quick Charge 2.0 for your Android devices, it’s a no-brainer. You should be able to get 4-5 phone charges out of this thing, making it perfect for sharing during a long flight or camping trip.

Velocifire Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard, $28 with code HYVFPVEN | Full-Width, $38 with code SNTX546Z

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, you can get a tenkeyless Velocifire model for $28, or a full-width keyboard for $10 more today.



The keys don’t use name brand Cherry MX switches, but the switches it does include should closely mimic Cherry MX Brows, which are easy to press and quieter than most other switches, making them popular for office use.

Lamicall Adjustable Phone Stand, $8 with code UVUCS8E3

Earlier this week, our readers bought thousands of phone stands from Lamicall for $6. That deal is still available with promo code 6VGBXP2D, but now, you can get an adjustable model for $2 more with code UVUCS8E3.

Anker 3-in-1 Smartphone Lens Kit, $10 with code E3DWNLGE

Phone cameras will never have true interchangeable lenses, but you can still take fisheye, wide angle, and macro photos with this 3-in-1 clip-on lens kit from Anker. Be sure to check out the sample photos uploaded by customers to get an idea of what this kit is capable of.

Bias lights can make just about any TV look better, and you can get a set for just a few bucks today on Amazon.

If you aren’t familiar, Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the light strip will cast a soft glow on the wall behind it, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



We’ve posted deals on these several times now, but today’s $12 (RGB) and $12 (white) price points are some of the best we’ve ever seen. Just be sure to use code CCT8XE05 at checkout to get the deal.

Top Home Deals

Ninja’s new high-end coffee maker has all the bells and whistles you could want in a coffee machine, and you can pick one up for $100 today on Amazon.



The headlining feature here is Ninja’s Auto-iQ system, which automatically adjusts the water level based on the brew size and type you select, but you’ll also get a permanent filter, milk frother and tumbler in the box. Just note that this deal is only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

$50 Cold Stone Creamery Gift Card, $40 with code COLDSTONE

This deal is a bit oddly timed given the weather of the last week, but your discounted Cold Stone gift card will be waiting for you once it’s warm enough out to enjoy it.



If you’ve ever thought about pulling out your blender to make a smoothie, sauce, or dip, and then held off because you didn’t want to clean/reassemble/cut your fingers on a million different blender parts, this deal is for you.



The big advantage of an immersion blender is that unlike a traditional blender, you can dip it into whatever container you were already using to hold your ingredients; be it a single-serve cup or a huge mixing bowl. That saves you time, and means fewer dishes to clean up once you’re done. Reviewers also say it chops through everything from fruit to ice cubes with no trouble, so it really can be a full blender replacement for most use cases.

A $40 hand vac might not seem all that notable, but this is one of the only ones I’ve seen with a motorized brush to loosen up pet hair from your couches and car seats. Of course, you can also swap in standard crevice and upholstery tools if the job calls for them.



4-Pack Pet Seat Belts, $7 with code N4OQGQAC

If you want to keep your furry friends in the backseat where they belongs on your next road trip, these dog seat belts clip into most standard seat belt buckles on one end, and a dog harness on the other.



A few things here: First, these aren’t designed to keep your dog safe in an accident, if that wasn’t obvious. They’re meant to keep her from jumping into the front seat to tell you she loves you while you’re merging onto the highway. Second, use a dog harness instead of a collar, just in case you get into a fender bender or have to come to a hard stop. Third, use promo code N4OQGQAC to get a 4-pack for $7.

Smoke and CO alarms can keep you safe while you’re at home, but they’re totally useless if something goes haywire while you’re away. Leeo fixes that by alerting you on your phone whenever they go off, and you can get yours for just $30 today, or about $20 less than usual.



To be clear, Leeo isn’t a smoke or CO alarm on its own; it’s basically an internet-connected microphone that listens for your existing alarms. It can also alert emergency services and/or neighbors if you’re away from your phone, and it even operates as a full RGB night light that you can control from your phone or via IFTTT. That’s a ton of features for the price.

Before you go out and flush $30 down the drain on a Yeti Rambler, check out this RTIC alternative for just $10 on Amazon today, within a dollar of the best price Amazon’s ever listed. It uses the same vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction, and according to this YouTube video at least, actually keeps ice frozen for longer. No-brainer.



Note: It’s listed as an add-on item, but if you look on the sidebar for other sellers, you can buy it from RTIC directly with free (albeit slower) shipping, without adding any extra items to your cart.

OxyLED OxyMas Stage Light, $8 with code 1OXYST01

I wouldn’t normally post a rotating RGB stage light like this, but hell, it’s $8 and it includes a microphone so it can spin at the same speed as your music. Loan it to one friend for a wedding, and that’s money well spent.

Vansky USB Rechargeable LED Flashlight, $15 with code ZK9BWQ3K

We’re quite familiar with LED flashlight deals, and this is one of the cheapest we’ve seen that includes the ability to recharge over USB. And since the battery is just a removable 18650 (included, which is rare), you can also swap in spares if you’re off the grid.

Everyone should own a slow cooker, and more specifically, everyone should own a programmable slow cooker. If you’re going to be at work for nine hours, but your recipe only calls for six hours of cooking, these will automatically switch to warm mode at the time of your choosing, so you can walk in the door and enjoy a delicious dinner.



This 6-quart model from Crock-Pot is Amazon’s top seller, and $34 is a match for an all-time low.

Not only is the new WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll almost always see it available for $35, but today on Amazon, it’s knocked down to $30.



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.



Top Lifestyle Deals

Another huge sale from Timbuk2 brings a ton of their excellent bags down to hard-to-resist levels. All custom bags (if you didn’t know you could get a custom bag, now you do) are up to 40% off. Check out all the styles you can choose from here.



So, how do you redeem your discount? Start with your base bag, whether it’s their new Folsom Laptop Backpack, or the ever-popular Classic Messenger Bag. Then hit the customize button and go to town making your own one-of-a-kind Timbuk2 bag. Show us your designs in the comments.

Whether you spend a lot of time camping, or just want to be prepared for an increasingly plausible apocalypse, the LifeStraw Family 1.0 can purify nearly 5,000 gallons of water in its lifetime with no electricity, iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals. That’s enough water to last a family of four for three years.



The oral thermometer probably didn’t need to be reinvented, but if you’re the kind of person who likes everything to be smartphone-connected, Kinsa’s smart thermometer works with both iOS and Android, and is down to $15 today.



Kinsa markets this as a kids thermometer, mostly because it only takes 10 seconds to get a reading, and its smartphone app includes a little bubble popping minigame that kids can play while they wait, but it’s a neat little gizmo for sick people of any age.

The app automatically tracks your temperature over time, and you can add your own metadata about symptoms and medication if you want a more complete record of your illness. Plus, if you own an iPhone, the temperature data is compatible with Apple’s HealthKit.

Dry shampoo has become a necessity these days (when used sparingly). Grab a 3-pack of Batiste, your favorite dry shampoo, for only $16 when clip the $1 off coupon and sign up for Subscribe & Save (you can always cancel) and make sure you never have greasy roots again.

While the East Coast is still sort of recovering from the snow fall (with more to come this weekend, of course), Marmot is thinking about getting you outside and get you geared up for less. Take 60% off outerwear, bottoms, layering pieces, and more, for everyone in the family. It’s like Christmas for the outdoorsy people in your life.

Right now, Nordstrom Rack is having a pretty extensive Adidas sale, with discounts on shoes for men and women, bags, and tons of socks, plus men’s activewear, and kids’ sizes. With prices this low, these will go fast, even before the sale itself ends in three days.

It’s not quite Clear the Rack, but it is an extra 25% off select discounted items from Nordstrom Rack (prices reflect discount). This one is a sale full of winter staples, like outerwear, boots, and cold weather accessories, plus some other random pieces thrown in as well. End of the season means discounts, just in time for you pack them away for next winter.

Extra 30% off clearance items with the code EXTRA30

Another day, another J.Crew Factory markdown. This time, get an extra 30% off all clearance styles with the code EXTRA30. J.Crew Factory is basically always on sale, but it works even better when they have extra discounts, so if you haven’t stocked up on workwear staples and outwear galore, maybe this one will change your mind.

$5 Off Sonicare Brush Heads. Discount shown at checkout.

Our readers have purchased a ton of Sonicare toothbrushes over the years, so today, it’s time to stock up on replacement brush heads. Pretty much every style Sonicare makes is $5 off, just remember that you won’t see the final price until checkout.

Top Media Deals

For one day only, Amazon will sell you a six month subscription to Rolling Stone for just $1, no strings attached. You even get to choose between a digital and print subscription.

Legend of Korra was one of the best shows on TV during its time, let alone one of the best anime series, and you can own all four seasons on Blu-ray for just $30, courtesy of Amazon.



Top Gaming Deals

Sphero’s BB-8 RC droid remains one of the coolest toys ever made, and now that its Force Band can also control your home through IFTTT, it’s even more enticing.

Today only, Amazon will sell you the BB-8 and the band together for $145. The band alone usually costs $72, so adding the adorable rolling droid for $73 seems like a no-brainer to me.

Keten 2-Pack 6' NES Classic Extension Cords, $8 with code X9REC3WB

Nintendo, ever intent on fumbling on the one yard line, made the otherwise-excellent NES Classic’s controller cables shorter than Trump’s fingers. Luckily, you can get a pair of 6' extension cables for just $8 today with promo code X9REC3WB. You can even chain them together if your couch is really far away from the TV.

Just Cause 3, $20 - PS4 | Xbox One

Just Cause 3 isn’t without its flaws, but if the idea of a massive open world where you can fly jets, skydive in a wing suit, and blow up basically anything appeals to you, it’s definitely worth $20. Amazon has it on sale for PS4, but Xbox One owners will need to go to Toys R Us.

$40 is about as cheap as Xbox One controllers ever get, but today, that gets you a controller and a copy of Metal Gear Solid V. That’s not even, like, a terrible game that they’d be trying to get rid of. It’s pretty good!

The shockingly dark Batman Arkham Knight is one of the few video games based on a superhero that’s worth playing, and you can download a copy to your PS4 for $10, or the premium edition with the DLC season pass for $18.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming